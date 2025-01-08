Frontier Direct Care Announces Initial Closing Of Its $20 Million Series B Financing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HARLINGEN, Texas, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Direct Care , a leading innovator in employer-funded healthcare, has announced the initial closing of its $20 million Series B funding round, led by Mehshah Capital . This will accelerate the company's mission to transform healthcare by delivering accessible, affordable, and high-quality care to employees and their families.

Frontier Direct Care offers a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to improve outcomes while reducing costs. The company's services include direct primary care, virtual care, referral navigation / direct contracting, and a prescription plan - all integrated through a proprietary technology platform. By removing traditional barriers such as co-pays, deductibles, and administrative complexities, Frontier enhances access to care and reduces downstream expenses. Key strategies include:



Producing significant savings on healthcare spend and passing them directly to employers.



Delivering care in the most appropriate settings.



Reducing unnecessary healthcare utilization.

Negotiating direct cash-pay rates with providers.

Over the past two years, the company has expanded its membership base by over 10x and now serves more than 100 employer customers, including municipalities, school districts and private employers, all of whom face rising healthcare costs. In the first half of 2025, Frontier plans to open new clinics in Dallas, Austin, and Houston.

"At Frontier Direct Care, we are reimagining how healthcare is delivered and paid for," said Bibb Beale, CEO of Frontier Direct Care. "This funding, led by Mehshah Capital, enables us to expand our footprint, enhance services, and continue delivering exceptional care to our growing membership."

Mehshah Capital's investment in Frontier reflects its strategy of investing in and supporting transformative healthcare companies positioned at the intersection of change.



"The current employer-funded healthcare system is unsustainable. Frontier Direct Care is disrupting this status quo with an innovative model that improves access, elevates quality of care, and lowers costs. We're excited to support Frontier in its next phase of growth," said Gaurav Mehta, Managing Partner at Mehshah Capital.



As part of the Series B round, Frontier welcomes three new board members: Richard Barasch, former Chairman and CEO of Universal American Corporation and Founder of RAB Ventures; Eric Bricker, M.D., Co-Founder of Compass Professional Health Services, and Gaurav Mehta, Founder and Managing Partner of Mehshah Capital.

About Frontier Direct Care



Frontier Direct Care is transforming employer-sponsored healthcare by offering an integrated, technology-enabled platform that combines direct primary care, virtual care, referral navigation / direct contracting, and a prescription plan to improve quality of care and reduce costs. For more information, visit frontierdirectcar .

About Mehshah Capital



Mehshah Capital is a New York City-based private equity firm known for its high-touch, value-add approach. The firm focuses on investing in transformative healthcare companies, with a proven value proposition, poised to drive meaningful change. For more information, visit mehsha .

