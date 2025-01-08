Varanasi Prepares For Surge In Railway Passengers Ahead Of Maha Kumbh Mela

(MENAFN- IANS) Varanasi, Jan 8 (IANS) With the Maha Kumbh Mela set to begin on January 13 in Prayagraj, preparations are being made at Varanasi Railway Station to accommodate the expected surge in passengers. The station is preparing for a significant increase in footfall, with plans for new facilities designed to ensure a smooth experience for travelers heading to the religious gathering.

In anticipation of the influx of pilgrims, Indian Railway has nearly completed the of a new shelter home near the Varanasi Railway station.

Spanning 4000 sq. ft. (divided into two 2000 sq. ft. sections), the shelter home will provide essential services such as medical assistance, ticketing facilities, and waiting areas for passengers. These measures aim to ensure that those waiting for trains during the busy period do not face unnecessary inconvenience.

Talking to IANS, Arpit Gupta, Station Superintendent of Varanasi Cantt, shared, "We normally see a footfall of 80,000 to 1 lakh passengers daily. However, during the peak days of the Maha Kumbh, we anticipate this number to increase to 1.25 to 1.5 lakh. To handle this, we've set up two holding areas - one at our city site and another at our cantt site - both with a capacity of 2,000 passengers. The facilities will include a public announcement system, medical teams, Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), help desks, and LED screens to ensure passengers can navigate the station easily."

In addition, the station has also arranged for automatic ticket machines and mobile UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System) units to ensure passengers can purchase tickets seamlessly, further enhancing the travel experience during this peak period.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, which will start from January 13 and will end on February 26 is a historic Hindu festival that occurs every twelve years, drawing millions of pilgrims to Prayagraj.

Devotees gather to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam, where the sacred Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers meet. This grand event, deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, is recognised as the world's largest religious gathering, offering participants an opportunity for spiritual purification and liberation.

The Kumbh Mela is a tradition dating back thousands of years, linked to the mythological Samudra Manthan, during which drops of the nectar of immortality are believed to have fallen at four locations-Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nashik, and Ujjain. With the countdown to the 2025 event now underway, both Varanasi and Prayagraj are gearing up to accommodate the millions expected to participate in this sacred gathering.