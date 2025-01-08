Genetically Engineered Barley Grown In A Secured Field In Zurich
For the first time, barley has been sown in Switzerland that has been genetically engineered using the new CRISPR/Cas method.
August 9, 2024
Deutsch
de
Genetisch modifizierte Gerste auf geschütztem Feld in Zürich
Read more: Genetisch modifizierte Gerste auf geschütztem Feld in Züric
Italiano
it
A Zurigo, si coltiva orzo modificato con l'editing genetico
Read more: A Zurigo, si coltiva orzo modificato con l'editing genetic
Português
pt
As plantas cultivadas secretamente em Zurique
Read more: As plantas cultivadas secretamente em Zuriqu
العربية
ar
في حقل محميّ بزيورخ: زراعة شعير معدّل وراثيًّا
Read more: في حقل محميّ بزيورخ: زراعة شعير معدّل وراثيًّ
中文
zh
在苏黎世安全试验田里种植转基因大麦
Read more: 在苏黎世安全试验田里种植转基因大
The commercial cultivation of genetically modified plants is banned in Switzerland, but plants bred through gene editing techniques like CRISPR that do not contain transgenes are not considered genetically modified organisms. The field trial is being carried out at a protected site in Zurich-Reckenholz used by the Swiss agricultural research body Agroscope. SWI swissinfo visited the field trial to find out what the scientists hope to achieve, and why their work is so heavily protected, even though it is legal.
