Devastating wildfires destroy Los Angeles’ pacific palisades neighborhood

(MENAFN) Intense wildfires continued to engulf Los Angeles’ upscale Pacific Palisades area on Wednesday, with authorities struggling to contain what has been described as the city’s most catastrophic blaze in history.



Images and videos show entire blocks completely destroyed by the ferocious flames. ABC7 reporter Josh Haskell, who grew up in the region, stated that it “feels like 50 to 75 percent of Pacific Palisades is gone.”



Pacific Palisades, located between Santa Monica and Malibu, is home to some of the most expensive properties in the US, including estates owned by Hollywood stars such as Ben Affleck, Tom Hanks, and Michael Keaton, according to Business Insider.



The California Fire Department reported that over 1,000 structures have been consumed by the flames. At least five fatalities have been confirmed, and around 70,000 people have been forced to evacuate their homes.



Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass faced backlash online for choosing to travel to Africa over the weekend, despite warnings about a coming windstorm. She was also criticized by politicians and developers for cutting usd17.6 million from the fire department’s budget last year. On Wednesday, tech mogul Elon Musk took to X, calling Bass “utterly incompetent.”

