Amazon confirms documentary on Melania Trumps set for release

(MENAFN) Amazon has announced the release of a documentary about Melania Trump later this year, describing it as “an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look” at the former and incoming First Lady of the United States.



Filming for the project commenced in December, directed by Brett Ratner, a former figure, according to Variety’s report on Monday.



“We are thrilled to present this one-of-a-kind story to our millions of global customers,” an Amazon spokesperson stated. “Prime Video will reveal more details as filming progresses and release plans are finalized.”



The documentary will be available both in theaters and on the Prime Video platform. Melania Trump is credited as an executive producer alongside Fernando Sulichin from New Element Media. Sulichin has previously collaborated with Oliver Stone on documentaries about Edward Snowden and former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio 'Lula' da Silva.



The project began approximately a month after her husband, Donald Trump, secured a decisive victory in the 2024 US presidential election.

