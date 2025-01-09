Israel’s unlawful acts in Syria threaten nation’s future

(MENAFN) Israel’s “illegal actions” in Syria represent a significant risk to the country’s prospects, egregiously breach global standards, and exacerbate the humanitarian crisis in the area, Russian Ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, stated during a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday.



After the collapse of Syrian leader Bashar Assad’s in late 2024, Israel initiated a large-scale bombing campaign targeting Syrian sites.



The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) also expanded their control over additional internationally recognized Syrian land, advancing into the UN-designated buffer zone between Syria and Israel from the Golan Heights – a region under Israeli occupation since 1967.



Nebenzia emphasized that Israeli forces have seized 500 square kilometers of Syrian land. “Israel’s conduct represents a serious breach of international legal rulings, including various [UN] Security Council and General Assembly resolutions,” he remarked, urging the global community to offer an “honest evaluation” of the ongoing situation.

