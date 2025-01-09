Qatar Calendar Continues To Offer A Wide Range Of Activities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Calendar continues to offer a wide range of cultural, sporting, and entertainment activities for residents and visitors to enjoy. The second week of January 2025 is packed with a line-up of events that cater to diverse interests, from thrilling adventures and artistic performances to family-friendly attractions and retail offers.

Marmi Festival 2025 held at Sabkhat Marmi in Sealine until February 1, this festival celebrates the rich heritage of Qatari falconry and hunting traditions. Daily competitions and cultural displays bring the spirit of the desert to life, offering an immersive experience for heritage enthusiasts. Kahraman Exhibition, scheduled to run from January 7 till January 10, is back with its 5th edition showcasing amber from 14 countries around the world at Katara Hall.



Qatari pavilions showcase unique artistic creations crafted from amber stones

Crime in the City, running from January 8 to 11 at U Venue, is a thrilling theatrical production that blends suspense and drama, offering a captivating experience for theatregoers. Al Theyaba Play runs from January 9 to 11 at Katara Drama Theatre, immersing audiences in a powerful mix of drama, emotion, and talent.

Doha Marathon by Ooredoo is taking place on January 17 at Hotel Park in Doha. With categories for all skill levels, the event promotes fitness and community spirit. Mawater at Sealine will run an event dedicated to all car enthusiasts from January 3 to 27.

Ras Abrouq continues to captivate visitors with a diverse range of activities and attractions which include hot-air balloon experience and archery sessions for adventure enthusiasts. Families can enjoy children's workshops, as well as engaging roaming acts that entertain visitors throughout the site. A camel parade creating a unique blend of culture and adventure for all ages will also be on show.

Sealine Season offers activities for both adventure seekers and families. It features desert safaris, monster bus rides, ATV buggies, horse riding, and boat trips, with free sports and children's activities. Weekends include fishing trips, stargazing, and Muay Thai classes. Mohammed Al Bakri and Abdulaziz Al Thuehi will be performing live on January 10, followed by a fireworks display.

Al Wakra Safari Zoo, ideal for families, offers educational and recreational activities amidst a serene environment. Visitors can enjoy up-close encounters with wildlife, camel rides, and interactive exhibits designed to inspire a connection with nature. It is located at Souq al Wakra and scheduled to run from January 1 till February 1.

Winter Market at Rixos Premium Qetaifan Island North runs until 27 February. It features exquisite seasonal culinary delights, kids' activities, accessories and artisanal crafts.

Vibrant Live Shows & Endless Fun for Kids will be running at Mall of Qatar throughout January.

Shop Qatar 2025, running until 1 February, offers unbeatable discounts, exciting retail experiences, and the chance to win grand prizes, including luxury cars. Daily entertainment across participating malls enhances the shopping experience. The dynamic line-up ensures entertainment for visitors of all ages.