Foundery Immune Studio, LLC Acquires Rights To A Suite Of Next-Generation Clinical Stage Immunotherapies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Unlike existing and first-generation immunotherapies that exclusively target immune T cells, these monoclonal antibodies are engineered to precisely reconfigure the underpinnings of cancer immune responses. In particular, these therapies target the functions of myeloid cells, which are prevalent in all tissues and may constitute up to 50% of the total tumor cell population. By selectively targeting specific receptors on these myeloid cells, these therapies recalibrate the immune environment within tumors with greater precision. The evolving body of research on myeloid biology suggests TREM1, TREM2, and MARCO play crucial roles in cancer, fibrotic, autoimmune, and neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's.

Antibodies PY314 and PY159, targeting TREM2 and TREM1, respectively, completed Phase 1 trials and were well tolerated. Both antibodies demonstrated promising pharmacodynamic effects alone and in combination with pembrolizumab. The third program targeting MARCO, PY265, is Investigational New Drug (IND)-ready.

Foundery Immune Studio's near-term focus is to refine the programs' cancer applications and develop the programs in fibrotic and autoimmune diseases by launching its' first subsidiary,

RhBio, LLC.



"Tuning myeloid cells, rather than T cells, could revolutionize multiple diseases, as suggested by our research," said Matthew "Max" Krummel, PhD, founder of Pionyr Immunotherapies and co-discoverer of anti-CTLA-4 checkpoint blockade. "The immune phenotype of a tumor microenvironment, not the tissue of origin, appears to drive

the

response to these therapies, opening unexplored possibilities for treating cancers, autoimmune conditions, and inflammatory diseases."

Foundery Immune Studio's founders Max Krummel, Michel Streuli, PhD, and Venkataraman Sriram, PhD, bring unique insight to the programs, having helped develop them at Pionyr Immunotherapeutics, Inc. The trio's deep understanding of myeloid cell biology and extensive knowledge position them to advance these treatments in ways that have eluded others. They have individually contributed to groundbreaking commercialized therapies, including ipilimumab and pembrolizumab.

San Francisco-based Foundery Immune Studio established a novel, scientist-driven enterprise that accelerates early-stage R&D using its innovative venture studio model. The organization is led by a leadership team with significant experience developing commercially successful immunotherapies, which have led to more than $100 billion in global sales. Together with academic investigators, Foundery Immune Studio aims to develop high-value, transformative immunotherapies and provide a simplified pathway to mint next-generation biotherapeutic companies focused on high unmet-need diseases caused by dysfunctional immunological responses.

