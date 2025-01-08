Ukraine Manages To Return 505 Marines From Russian Captivity

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, thanks to the joint work of the Coordination Headquarters and other related structures, 505 marines from different directions have been returned from Russian captivity.

This was stated by Dmytro Usov, Secretary of the Coordination Headquarters for the of Prisoners of War of Ukraine, during a press conference“1000 Days of Captivity: How to Return Ukrainian Marines from Captivity,” an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Thanks to the work of the Coordination Headquarters and all related structures under the leadership of Kyrylo Budanov [Chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine], we have managed to return 505 marines from different directions, most of them from Mariupol ,” Usov said.

According to him,“1000 days is a lot, especially when we are talking about human lives. We have to take into account that the number of marines who still have the status of missing or captured, as confirmed by the ICRC [International Committee of the Red Cross] or other sources, is more than 3000 people,” added the secretary of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the total number of Russian military personnel who surrendered as part of the“I Want to Live” project is almost a battalion.

