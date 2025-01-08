UNRWA emphasizes that no child in 21st century should die from lack of basic necessities

(MENAFN) The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has emphasized that no child in the 21st century should die from a lack of basic necessities such as blankets, warm clothes, or shoes. The children of Gaza are enduring severe humanitarian hardships as they face extreme cold and a shortage of essential resources, worsening their already dire living conditions. issued a powerful statement, expressing the heart-wrenching reality of parents witnessing the death of their children due to preventable circumstances: "Imagine being a parent and watching your child die from cold because they lacked a blanket, warm clothes, or shoes. This tragedy should not be happening in the 21st century."



These remarks come amid a deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, exacerbated by the ongoing blockade and military escalation. The agency has warned of an impending catastrophic humanitarian disaster if the situation continues. The escalating lack of resources, particularly the basics of survival, is taking a heavy toll on children and families. UNRWA had previously reported a significant rise in child deaths in Gaza due to the severe cold and lack of adequate shelter. Since the beginning of the Israeli aggression and the suffocating siege, at least eight children have lost their lives. The agency stressed that newborns are especially vulnerable, as 7,700 newborns in Gaza lack the life-saving medical care necessary to survive in these conditions.



The devastating toll of the ongoing war in Gaza has claimed the lives of over 154,000 Palestinians, with many of the casualties being children and women. The war has also caused massive destruction to vital infrastructure, with more than 11,000 people still missing, intensifying the already grim humanitarian crisis in one of the worst disasters in modern history.

