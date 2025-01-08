Gaxos To Participate In The Sequire Investor Summit On January 21St – 23Rd In San Juan, Puerto Rico

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Roseland, NJ, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaxos.ai Inc. ("Gaxos" or the "Company"), a company developing artificial intelligence applications across various sectors, today announced that it will participate in the upcoming Sequire Investor Summit on January 21st – 23rd in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

“We are looking forward to participate in the Sequire Summit and sharing what Gaxos has to offer to investors and other participants,” said Vadim Mats, CEO of Gaxos.“This is a great opportunity to present our initiatives to an engaged audience as we continue our efforts to create value for shareholders.”

To meet with Gaxos at the conference, please email ...

About The Sequire Investor Summit Conference

Returning for its third highly anticipated edition, the Sequire Investor Summit takes place at the prestigious Condado Vanderbilt Hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Hosted by SRAX, this premier event brings together visionary speakers, 75+ presenting companies, and over 500 investors, funds, family offices, and analysts.

About Gaxos.ai Inc.

Gaxos.AI isn't just developing applications; it's redefining the human-AI relationship. Our offerings span health and wellness as well as gaming. We're committed to addressing health, longevity, and entertainment, through AI solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“aim,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“potential,”“continue,”“is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC.

Gaxos.ai Inc. Company Contact

Investor Relations

E:...

T: 1-888-319-2499