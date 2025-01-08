Red Rover Health Raises $4 Million In Funding To Grow Healthcare App Store Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Red Rover , which enables healthcare providers to integrate "best of breed" third-party solutions into their electronic health record (EHR) systems, has received $4 million in seed funding from NewShore Partners. The latest funding gives Red Rover the capital to hire key talent to expand the core integration and scale operations.

"This funding makes sense for us right now for a couple of reasons," said Red Rover CEO John Orosco. "First, we have an active working solution deployed in numerous production sites, so this isn't vaporware or an idea on paper. Second, we must take advantage of current momentum in terms of contractual commitments from vendor partners and enterprise deals forthcoming. This capital will help us scale operations, accelerate sales and marketing, and hire more industry rockstars."

The emergence of world class "best of breed" third-party software solutions, or apps, has driven the need for EHR

integration for healthcare providers. Clinicians are demanding real-time access to patient care information but existing integration solutions like

HL7

and

FHIR

do not always meet bi-directional integration needs.

Red Rover's healthcare integration platform leverages

RESTful APIs to seamlessly integrate third-party software apps with designated EHRs. The platform offers "best of breed" software solutions secure and predictable access to health system EHR data. This provides healthcare organizations access to world-class solutions to make the most of their EHR investment.

In addition to providing capital, NewShore Partners intends to act as a strategic partner to Red Rover. "We invest in innovative companies that are bold enough to build solutions for the biggest challenges in healthcare," said NewShore Director Sowri Krishnan. "Red Rover Health's platform makes 'best of breed' apps available to clinicians without health systems undergoing expensive and resource-draining integration projects that hinder innovation. The end result will be better patient outcomes and reduced costs for hospitals and health systems."

About Red Rover Health

Red Rover Health, Inc., headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, is a pioneering healthcare technology company dedicated to simplifying Electronic Health Record (EHR) integration. Powered by secure RESTful APIs, Red Rover's integration platform enables seamless connectivity between third-party software applications and EHR systems. This innovative platform empowers healthcare organizations to enhance their existing EHR systems with world-class, best-of-breed software solutions. To learn more, visit .

About NewShore Partners

NewShore Partners is a forward-thinking company dedicated to investing in innovative technology companies. NewShore looks to incubate groundbreaking ideas and help transform them into impactful solutions. NewShore's focus is on empowering early-stage management teams, helping them scale their businesses, and turning ambitious visions into reality.

