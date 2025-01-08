Israel responds to increasing international pressure urging foreign courts to take action against Israeli officials

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Israel responded to increasing international pressure urging foreign courts to take action against Israeli officials over alleged war crimes in Gaza, dismissing the calls as "propaganda activity." The Israeli emphasized that no arrest warrants had been issued against its officials.



This response came after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime and former Defense Minister Yoav Galant, accusing them of war crimes related to the Gaza conflict. The court also issued an arrest warrant for Mohamed Diab Ibrahim al-Masri, known as "Mohammed Deif," a Hamas leader, on similar charges.



The ICC's actions have sparked outrage within Israel, while also raising concerns that further arrest warrants could be issued against Israeli military personnel involved in the Gaza operations. In a related incident, an Israeli reservist left Brazil on Sunday after a Brazilian federal judge ordered an investigation into alleged war crimes committed by an Israeli soldier who had been vacationing in Brazil after serving in Gaza.

