Germany is at forefront of discussions within EU aimed at easing sanctions imposed on Syria

(MENAFN) Germany is at the forefront of discussions within the European Union aimed at easing sanctions imposed on Syria during the of former President Bashar al-Assad. The goal is to support the Syrian population while addressing ongoing humanitarian needs. A source from the German Foreign confirmed on Tuesday that Germany is actively engaged in serious talks about reducing sanctions on specific sectors affecting the Syrian people. However, any sanctions relief would require unanimous approval from all EU member states. According to the Financial Times, German officials have shared two draft documents with EU capitals outlining proposals to ease sanctions in key areas, such as energy, healthcare, and reconstruction.



These proposals suggest a gradual reduction in sanctions in exchange for progress on critical social issues, including the protection of minority and women's rights and commitments to nonproliferation. A source familiar with the EU's ongoing discussions indicated that, similar to the U.S., the EU could implement temporary sanctions relief, allowing for a reversal if necessary. The U.S. has already taken a step in this direction, issuing a partial sanctions exemption for six months to facilitate humanitarian aid, address energy shortages, and enable personal remittances to Syria. This move reflects a broader shift, as the EU, the U.S., the UK, and other countries imposed strict sanctions on Syria following Assad's violent crackdown on pro-democracy protests in 2011.



Germany's push for sanctions relief follows a recent visit by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian to Syria, where they met with Ahmed Al-Shara, head of the Syrian government’s new administration. Baerbock emphasized that for Syria to receive European support, all sectors of Syrian society, including women and Kurds, must be included in the country's political transition process. The Syrian interim government has long called for the lifting of sanctions to help rebuild the war-torn country, asserting that the reasons for the sanctions no longer apply with the fall of Assad's regime.

