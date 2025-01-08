Digital Privacy Protection Must Avoid Pitfalls Of State Surveillance

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post)









By K. Raveendran

The government has notified draft rules relating to the digital privacy protection law. Undoubtedly, this underscores a critical moment in the ongoing evolution of privacy legislation. The law, ostensibly designed to safeguard citizens, particularly children, from the darker corners of the digital realm, also raises profound concerns about the potential for governmental overreach. While protecting children from exposure to inappropriate online content and ensuring their well-being in an increasingly digitized world is a commendable goal, these measures must be balanced against the risks of misuse of personal data by those in power. Past experience provides ample evidence of how such power, if unchecked, can encroach upon individual freedoms and erode the trust between the state and its citizens.

One of the most troubling aspects of digital privacy laws worldwide is the broad authority they often grant to governments. These powers frequently extend to the collection and use of sensitive personal data, including biometric information, financial details, and even real-time location tracking. The rationale provided for these intrusions typically revolves around improving administrative efficiency, streamlining the delivery of public services, and strengthening national security. For instance, access to biometric data is presented as a means to ensure accurate identification for distributing subsidies, while financial data is often cited as necessary for preventing fraud in government schemes. Location data is framed as a tool for emergency response or crime prevention. While these arguments may hold some merit, the absence of stringent safeguards creates a fertile ground for misuse, where the scope and purpose of data usage may expand in ways that infringe upon citizens' rights.

Without adequate checks and balances, digital privacy laws can morph into tools of authoritarianism. The very features designed to protect citizens can, paradoxically, strip away their freedoms. For instance, biometric data, while ostensibly used to prevent identity theft or fraud in subsidy distribution, can also be employed for mass surveillance through facial recognition systems. Financial data, which might be used to identify beneficiaries of welfare programs, could similarly be scrutinized to penalize individuals for their spending habits or to suppress activism. Location tracking, justified as a means of ensuring safety, can enable the monitoring of individuals in ways that stifle free movement or association. The potential for such overreach is exacerbated in jurisdictions where independent institutions are weak or where mechanisms for redress are inadequate.

The challenge lies in balancing the legitimate aims of the state with the inviolable right to privacy. Privacy is not merely an abstract principle; it is a cornerstone of individual autonomy and dignity. It ensures that people can express themselves freely, associate with whom they choose, and engage in activities without fear of unwarranted scrutiny. Erosion of privacy undercuts these freedoms, creating a chilling effect that stifles creativity, dissent, and the open exchange of ideas. The consequences of such an environment are far-reaching, undermining the very fabric of democratic societies.

For privacy laws to achieve their intended purpose without becoming instruments of abuse, they must incorporate key safeguards. Transparency in how data is collected, stored, and used is essential. Citizens must be informed about the purpose and scope of data collection, with clear limitations set to prevent mission creep. Equally critical is the establishment of independent regulatory bodies to oversee the implementation of privacy laws. These bodies should be empowered to audit government agencies, investigate abuses, and enforce penalties for violations. Strong encryption standards and data anonymization techniques should be mandated to minimize the risk of misuse or breaches. Additionally, judicial oversight of surveillance activities can serve as a vital check on the potential for governmental overreach.

Another vital consideration is the principle of proportionality. The collection and use of personal data should be proportional to the objective sought. Blanket surveillance or indiscriminate data collection undermines this principle, exposing citizens to unnecessary risks without demonstrable benefits. Governments must justify the necessity of each data point collected, ensuring that it is indispensable for achieving a specific, clearly defined goal. The proportionality principle also demands that less intrusive alternatives be considered and prioritized wherever possible.

While the draft rules emphasize the protection of children, a demographic uniquely vulnerable to online exploitation and harm, this focus must not obscure the broader implications for privacy. Children's data, once collected, can be misused or mishandled in ways that compromise their safety or future opportunities. Furthermore, prioritizing one group should not result in a diminished commitment to protecting the privacy of all citizens. A robust privacy framework must be inclusive, ensuring that safeguards apply uniformly and without exception.