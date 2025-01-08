Government Must Raise Infrastructure Spend To Push Jobs, Consumption And GDP

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post)









By Nantoo Banerjee

The slump in India's growth rate is understandable. Contrary to the government claims, the job market is down. The income growth, in general, is shrinking. A vast section of consumers are not spending enough, except for wage goods or daily dire necessities, as their real income is not growing. The FMCG sector is struggling to raise turnover and profitability. For instance, the highest selling bathing soap segment has maintained a near constant price level for years at around Rs.10 each. Hindustan Unilever's (HUL) total income has increased linearly over the years. In the third quarter of 2024, HUL reported an Underlying Sales Growth (USG) of two percent and Underlying Volume Growth (UVG) of three percent.

Persistent inflation is leading to highly selective price manipulation by companies, shrinking pack sizes, and cost cutting. The country needs a strong employment growth to push up individual income, demand and expenditure to grow the economy. Unfortunately, that is not happening. India's per capita income growth rate in 2024 was only 2.73 percent while the year-on-year inflation rate based on the All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 6.21 percent. The inflation rate for rural areas was 6.68 percent, and 5.62 percent for urban areas. In September, the inflation rate reached a whopping nine percent.

This could somewhat explain why India's recently published second quarter (FY 2024-25) economic growth slowed to a seven quarter low of 5.4 percent. This is a big fall compared to 8.1 percent growth in the corresponding quarter of 2023-24. Incidentally, the country's central bank, RBI, has retained its GDP growth forecast at 7.2 percent for the current fiscal year, down from 8.2 percent in the previous year although numerous private economists have lowered their estimates. The State Bank of India has suggested increasing private sector investment in the infrastructure sector to push up economic growth.

In reality, few private sector firms, barring the likes of the debt-heavy Adani group, have shown interest in time-consuming infrastructure investment. Some companies are judiciously investing in the real estate sector in view of the safer and faster return it offers. It is one of the few noticeable growth areas which are creating jobs, although mostly of contractual nature, apart from supporting employment in industries such as cement, steel, stone chips, elevators and roads within the residential complexes.

Among the leading real estate development companies are: DLF Limited, Godrej Properties, Prestige Group, Ansal, Ashiana, Parsvnath Developers, Oberoi Realty, L&T Realty, Mahindra Lifespace, Merlin Group, StepsStone Builders, Propacity and Ambuja Group. They mostly cater to the demand of the middle and upper-middle class sections of the society. Alongside the real estate developers, road building companies and contractors have also been contributing a lot to the contractual employment and to the GDP growth. A substantial credit for the latter goes to the country's Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Jairam Gadkari, for the excellent performance of the department. The veteran BJP leader has gracefully remained in charge of the department since 2014. The government's tremendous success in this sector has been aided by companies such as Larsen & Toubro, IRB Infrastructure Developers, VRC Group, Hindustan Construction Company, Engineers India, Afcon, Tata Projects, HG Infra Engineering, KNR Constructions, GR Infraprojects Limited and PNC Infratech among others. L&T has worked on large-scale projects like the Delhi-Agra Road and Mumbai Coastal Road Project. IRB Infrastructure has worked on large, complex highway infrastructure projects, including the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Six-Lane Expressway and the Nehru Outer Ring Road (Hyderabad ORR) Project.

However, the government's latest claim of a massive job generation in the country over the last decade appears to be somewhat inflated if one goes by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) records. According to the Union Labour Ministry, 179 million new jobs were created in the last 10 years of the NDA rule. However, the EPFO records show that the number of new additions to the payroll in FY24 was only 10.7 million, which is lower than FY23's 11.4 million. It is reported that in the last six and a half years 61 million members joined the EPFO. Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand had the highest growth rates for formal job creation in FY24.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, and Gujarat accounted for 59.27 percent of the total net member additions while 21 other Indian states and eight union territories seemed to continue to stay laggards in terms of new job creation, income generation and per capita consumption. According to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the average monthly per capita consumption expenditure in rural and urban India in 2023-24 has been estimated to be only Rs. 4,122 and Rs. 6,996, respectively without taking into account of the values of items received free of cost by the households through various social welfare programmes.