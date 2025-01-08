Exporting Innovation To The World! Innolux Showcases Groundbreaking Software-Hardware Integration Capabilities

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) LAS VEGAS – OutReach Newswire – 6 January 2025 – Innolux will showcase its latest, most innovative product technologies in Las Vegas, U.S.A. from January 7 to 9 under the theme“Driving New Possibilities”. James Yang, President of Innolux, said that Innolux has added yet more value to its display field, created outstanding innovative technologies, and crafted comprehensive scenario-tailored service solutions, exporting these boons to overseas markets. Technology-wise, AI software and hardware come together to invent new solutions. Innolux products span multiple application fields like retail, healthcare, entertainment, mobility, and others, to comprehensively elevate convenience, safety, and fun, as well as embrace all-around smart technology in everyday life, leading us into the future.

Innolux exhibits smart dimming sun visor

Industry's First Color-Conversion-Based AM MicroLED Technology Delivers New Value in Display Technology

Innolux has been deeply involved in forward-looking panel technology for many years and showcased the industry's first 106′′ Color-Conversion-Based AM-MicroLED Free Tiling Display with six main features: lifelike high resolution, high color saturation, wide color gamut, excellent ambient light contrast, seamless tiling, and low power consumption. Extremely small pixel pitch (≦P0.6mm) achieves a new level of ultra-high definition all across the screen. Its color-conversion-based microLED and flawless free tiling panel module comes in 12.3′′ to 220′′ based on customer needs. The limitations of traditional panels are transcended to realize an unparalleled high-end, high-definition, and ultra-large visual experience.

Innolux's free tiling QD color-conversion-based MicroLED display technology employs an active TFT driving backplane and has a four-sided tileable design. It is also equipped with a full-color solution for color conversion technology powered via blue LED chips with quantum dots. It is able to overcome two major problems of RGB MicroLED technology architecture, including the lack of uniformity typical of green LED chips and the poor efficiency and reliability of red LED chips after miniaturization. It can also significantly reduce the number of massive transfers, thereby lowering costs and improving yields. Furthermore, the use of high-performance color conversion materials can also achieve a wide color gamut of BT2020 with 90% area ratio.

In addition, Innolux debuted its innovative 9.6′′ AM-MicroLED Mirror Display , which features ultra-high brightness (1200 nits), ultra-high contrast (1,000,000:1), wide color gamut (NTSC 120%), and ultra-high reflectivity, and energy saving, among other astounding advantages. MicroLED Smart Mirror is an integrated multi-functional smart mirror display. It is equipped with automotive-grade RGB self-luminous MicroLED technology. Its tiny aperture area ratio can provide visuals with high reflectivity and ultra-high brightness while ensuring low power consumption. Similar in appearance to a 9.6′′ mirror, the smart mirror display combines exclusive pioneering display technology to not only show product information, promotional messages, and personalized advertisements, but also enable consumers to enjoy an interactive VR experience. This emerging display technology will provide comprehensive system solutions for smart retail, smart cockpit, and other fields.

With its robust and forward-looking MicroLED technology, Innolux has obtained nearly 580 patents approved by the U.S.A. Its excellent display quality and market potential cannot be understated. Innolux has repeatedly garnered much technical praise and recognition at international expos and national display technology awards. Our products offer many excellent features such as high image quality, seamless and free tiling, fast response, low power consumption, and ultra-power saving. Application scenarios include smart education, high-end theaters, museums, and other 8K retina large-scale display markets, as well as smart mobile, smart retail, and many other diverse avenues for innovation. Innolux spares no effort to deliver new value in the display sector.

Next-Gen MiniLED display Technology Revolutionizes Outdoor Public Panel Market and Ushers in a New Visual Era

In view of increasing demand for smart cities and outdoor panels, Innolux is committed to delivering value-added innovation in panels, successfully revolutionizing next-gen miniLED technology and breaking through the limitations of traditional backlight panels. Innolux's latest 17.3′′ and 23.8′′ miniLED Sunlight Readable Display leverages miniature, efficient LED dot matrix technology to not only achieve excellent outdoor visibility under the sun, but also maintain low power consumption while providing an excellent performance that ensures high brightness, high contrast, and wide color gamut.