For AAP And BJP, The Final Battle For Delhi Is Set For February 5

By Sushil Kutty

Voting is on February 5. Results will be declared on February 8. The BJP put out a poster within minutes of the announcement that Delhi will have a BJP Chief Minister by mid-February. But the BJP was beaten to the claim by AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar who asserted, even before the Election Commission announced the dates, that Delhi's voters will vote to make Arvind Kejriwal Chief Minister for the fourth time, no worries.

The good thing going for this Priyanka is that Ramesh Bidhuri won't be calling her names. The Election Commission warned that those casting slurs against women candidates and women in general will be held to account and put behind bars. Cases will be lodged against the Bidhuris of this world. Yes, what they call“Zero Tolerance”. For sure, tin-pot misogynists like Bidhuri will keep his oats shut in tin cans. Bidhuri just survived getting lynched by a couple of days.

Else, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Congress' Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would have been celebrating Bidhuri's punishment. The Election Commission warned male candidates and political parties to mind their language when talking about women. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said this, his face stern after an initial bout of 'shero-shayari' that, if it did regale voters, would be known only on February 5.

Delhi has a total voter strength of 1 crore 55 lakh, of which male voters account for 83.89 lakh and female voters number around 71.74 lakh. There has been an increase of 1.70m lakh voters from the last election. But there are complaints, allegations actually, that as many as 5 lakh new voters have been added to the electoral list. If that is true, there was mischief afoot and if the BJP wins, Modi and Shah will have hell to pay.

The AAP and AAP's“loyal team of political analysts” are the source of these estimates. One thing is for certain, the EVM will have stiff competition from voter-list fraud if what's been said is gospel. God forbid, if Arvind Kejriwal loses, which is not far-fetched. Delhi's dust is not worth taking a bite from.

The intriguing question is will Ramesh Bidhuri be the BJP Chief Minister? Beating Delhi Chief Minister Atishi will be qualification enough. Bidhuri can always claim he had never changed his father! But Bidhuri doesn't stand a chance. He is sick to the gills. Ramesh Bidhuri is the sort who will never let his better-half pose a question or come up with an answer. The Election Commission should have warned Ramesh Bidhuri by name, and said in no uncertain terms that the likes of Bidhuri will be banished from the electoral arena.

Call it the 'Bidhuri Effect'. The media has got a talking point. Come evening, there will be debates on the Bidhuri Effect! The man should have got a tongue-lashing from the Prime Minister himself, for falling woefully short on language and etiquette, but the Prime Minister doesn't waste breath on such issues. The Prime Minister has better things to do, like free flats to the jhuggi-jhopri residents.