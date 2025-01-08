Embrace New Year With Good Luck At Galaxy Macau

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) A Ultimate Destination for Festive Activities to Ring in a Joyful and Prosperous Year with Family and Friends

MACAU SAR – OutReach Newswire – 7 January 2025 – As the twelfth lunar month arrives, festive aromas fill the air, marking the approach of the Lunar New Year-China's most significant traditional festival, now proudly recognized as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. This year, the vibrant fusion of Chinese and Western cultures makes celebrating the New Year in Macau, a UNESCO World Heritage city, an exceptional experience. Galaxy MacauTM, a world-class luxury integrated resort, embraces this auspicious season with a host of spectacular New Year activities, transforming itself into a destination of boundless fortune, ready to welcome guests from near and far in the New Year with prosperity and Joy.

Step into Galaxy Macau, guests will find good fortune in every corner. From intricate peacock motifs symbolizing luck and prosperity to dazzling silver diamond performances and traditional Chinese knot decorations adorning every space, the resort exudes the joyous spirit of the Lunar New Year. Guests can enjoy a full spectrum of offerings-dining, accommodations, entertainment, shopping, and leisure-each thoughtfully designed to bring“Good Fortune in Every Turn”. Adding to the festive cheer, Galaxy Macau also presents grand Lunar New Year celebrations, art exhibitions, concerts and shows, opening the door to an auspicious start to the year ahead.

Galaxy Macau's signature restaurants present festive delicacies that blend exquisite flavors with auspicious symbolism, thoughtfully creating“New Year blessings on every plate”.

Festive Delicacies: A Feast of Fortune



Galaxy Macau welcomes the Chinese New Year with a sumptuous array of festive dishes that bring good fortune to the table. Leading the lineup are two signature Poon Choi creations, symbolizing abundance and prosperity while showcasing the rich traditions of Chinese cuisine:

Hot & Spicy Poon Choi combines signature specialties from Galaxy Macau's nine renowned Chinese restaurants, this dish includes fruitwood-roasted Peking duck, Shunde Lotus Root Cakes, Deep-fried Shrimp Mousse and Black Moss Roll, and Marinated Pork Tail, enhanced with a creative Sichuan spicy sauce. It embodies bold flavors and wishes for a vibrant New Year. Paying homage to the culinary heritage of traditional Hong Kong's Yuen Long Walled Villages, Hong Kong Walled Village Poon Choi features luxurious ingredients like abalone, black moss, and dried oysters on the top layers, with poached chicken, braised pork, and moresoaking in rich broth beneath, symbolizing familial happiness and prosperity. Additionally, Wui Sik Fong at Broadway Macau introduces the Chinese New Year Poon Choi , crafted with 16 premium ingredients to convey wishes of abundance and prosperity for the New Year.

Celebrate an auspicious year with your loved ones, indulging in the Black Cane Sugar New Year Pudding and Chinese Turnip Cake , both symbolizing“soaring success”. The pudding is made with premium Japanese black sugar for a soft, fragrant treat, while the turnip cake blends fresh turnip with high-quality cured meats from renowned Macau brands.

Starting from January 27, Galaxy Macau's signature restaurants will unveil a diverse selection of festive specialties. From indulgent set menus to à-la-carte dishes and exquisite dim sum, guests can enjoy creations from top culinary teams: Blossom Palaces presents Tossed Sea Whelk and Blackfoot Abalone in Superior Broth , pairing sea whelk slices with black gold abalone and caviar to symbolize smooth sailing and blessings; Pak Loh Chiu Chow Restaurant serves authentic celebratory dishes, including Steamed Spotted Grouper with Chiu Chow Plum Sauce , a delicacy with a perfect balance of sweet and tangy flavors. Bei Shan Lou offers Stewed Assorted Seafood in Iron Pot , a hearty Northeastern-style stew combining oysters, abalone, scallops, and Australian lobster, creating a dish that evokes family togetherness and joy.

See alsoFineline Design Celebrates Qanvast SuperTrust Award Win and Strategic Partnership with Gain City

Japanese and Western dining options also embrace the festivities. Restaurants like Yamazato Japanese Fine Dining, Nagomi, Kyo Watami, Andaz Kitchen and Café de Paris Monte-Carlo introduce festive-inspired dishes and themed afternoon teas. Meanwhile, at StarWorld Hotel, the Michelin two-starred Feng Wei Ju delights spice lovers with Wok-fried Boston Lobster with Peppercorns and Chili and more, a bold creation symbolizing success and vitality.