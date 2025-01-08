Amir Appoints Essa Bin Hilal Al Kuwari As Minister Of State

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued today, January 8, Amiri Order No. 6 of 2025 appointing HE Eng. Essa bin Hilal Al Kuwari as the of State.

The decision was announced in the Official Gazette of the State of Qatar and is effective starting from its date of issue.