Brooklyn HVAC Experts Remind Property Owners That The New Refrigerant Requirement Is Now In Effect

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "The new A2L refrigerants are better for the environment and more efficient," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning. "All residential and light commercial air conditioners and heat pumps manufactured after Jan. 1, 2025, will have to use these new refrigerants, but HVAC systems running on the old refrigerants can be installed until Jan. 1, 2026."

Petri said that while can legally have air conditioners and heat pumps installed that use the older refrigerants, they should consider purchasing the updated HVAC systems to help prevent potential problems later.

"Once a refrigerant has been phased out, it's no longer manufactured. That means that it may not be available if homeowners have an issue that requires refrigerant to be replaced,"

Petri said. "If you're considering purchasing a new HVAC system this year, it's a good idea to go ahead and transition to a system that uses the new refrigerants so you don't run into that problem."

The HVAC industry has been gearing up for the transition to the new refrigerants since the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) began implementing the American Innovation and Manufacturing Act of 2020 . The new refrigerants will change from R-410A to R-32 and R-454B, known as A2Ls.

Petri said the new refrigerant produces less greenhouse gas emissions and operates more efficiently, which can save homeowners money on their energy bills.

"Switching to these new HVAC systems can save homeowners between 20 and 40% on their annual cooling costs," he said. "If your current system is more than 10 years old, you should probably consider upgrading to one of the newer, more environmentally-friendly systems. A new system will help reduce your energy costs in the long run."

