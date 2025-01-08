Trump shares maps depicting Canada as part of the US, sparking controversy after claims of economic integration

(MENAFN) Two maps that depict Canada as American territory were posted on social by US President-elect Donald Trump. Hours after Ottawa authorities denied his repeated assertion that Canadians would benefit more from US rule, he shared the photos online.



Trump shared a map showing the United States and Canada as one nation on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday. The words "United States" were placed on the new entity, and the state borders were removed.



Then, with the words "Oh Canada," he shared a picture of both countries' territories painted in the colors of the US flag.



Trump, who threatened to impose severe tariffs on its northern neighbor's exports, said in an interview with reporters on Tuesday that the US may use "economic force" to absorb their goods.



“You get rid of that artificially-drawn line and you take a look at what that looks like, and it would also be much better for national security,” Trump called on.



MENAFN08012025000045016953ID1109067997