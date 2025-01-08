Xsport Mouthguards Partners With Dianyx Sensors To Unveil The Future Of Tech, Data & AI In Mouthguards At CES 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Tiki BarberLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- XSport Mouthguards is proud to announce its participation at CES 2025, the world's leading technology showcase, in partnership with Dianyx Innovations. This collaboration marks a significant leap into the future of mouthguard technology, introducing an era where advanced data integration and artificial intelligence converge to redefine safety in sports.XSport Mouthguards is being recognized as a pioneer in mouthguard technology, boasting the safest mouthguard in the industry. Backed by science and driven by technology, XSport employs real carbon fiber and a unique three-layer construction that enhances impact absorption by over 300% compared to standard mouthguards. This innovative design significantly reduces the risk of concussions, traumatic brain injuries, and dental trauma. According to the founder Sig Settelle, a second-generation German dental lab owner,“carbon fiber is 5x stronger than steel and 7x more absorbent than any standard mouthguard.”“XSport concussion prevention matters because 3.8 million concussions are reported annually in the U.S. due to sports-related injuries, with young children and teens being the most affected,” said Dr. Asim Roy, founder of Dianyx sensors. The XSport Ninja Pro Mouthguard, featuring elite protection and performance in a sleek, low-profile design, is impact-tested for maximum defense against hits. Its 3D-printed, custom-fit design ensures unmatched comfort and security for athletes across all sports.“As we put our sensors in mouthguards, we want the best mouthguard for the future,” said Dr. Roy.This year at CES, XSport is thrilled to showcase its groundbreaking relationship with Dianyx Innovations, which enhances mouthguard functionality through real-time monitoring of potential concussions in contact sports. For NFL players, this capability offers immediate data on head impacts, enabling trainers and medical staff to detect and manage concussions more effectively.Imagine a world where parents can monitor their child's health metrics-heart rate, changes in heart rate, oxygen levels, impact duration and intensity, and peak linear acceleration-through a simple mobile app.“We envision a world where we are reducing concussions in athletes while leveraging technology and data for real-time health and wellness,” said Aaron Boggs , CEO of XSport Mouthguards.“We are close to having objective data through sensors enhance concussion protocols in the NFL to team trainer's in team sports monitoring the wellness of the athletes.”Joining the XSport movement is famed running back and national personality Tiki Barber, who has agreed to be the face of XSport Mouthguards starting in 2025. Barber, alongside his brother Ronde, has always advocated for safety in youth sports and education in the NFL.“This mouthguard is the combination of a medical device and a performance-enhancing piece of technology,” Barber stated.“I am committed to ensuring that XSport Mouthguards provide protection for our children and professional athletes everywhere.”XSport Mouthguards invites everyone to visit their booth at CES 2025 to experience firsthand the future of mouthguard technology. Together with Dianyx Innovations, XSport is revolutionizing athlete safety and performance, ensuring peace of mind for parents and athletes alike.Attendees and press are invited to Booth 62062 at Eureka Park this week to learn more about XSport Mouthguards and Dianyx sensor technology.About XSport MouthguardsThe XSport team includes the team Dentist for the Columbus Blue Jackets, former Brand Executives for Red Bull, GoPro, Rolls-Royce Aerospace, Google and Straight Smile Direct. Transforming the mouthguard industry with state of the art technology, data and AI, XSport is shaping the future of sports mouthguards with revolutionary advancements. Visit:

