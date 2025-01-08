German police shoot record 22 people in 2024, marking significant rise in fatalities

(MENAFN) According to a report by the news agency dpa based on law enforcement statistics, German shot a record 22 people in 2024, more than in any other year this century.



According to the statistics released on Tuesday, it is more than twice as many as the number of fatalities in 2023, when 10 people were murdered; in 2022, 11 were neutralized, and in 2021, eight.



The 2024 death toll may be the highest yearly total since German reunification in 1990, according to data from the Civil Rights and Police magazine. In 1995 and 1999, there were 19 fatalities, which were prior record highs.



People who were in psychological anguish and frequently carrying knives were engaged in several of these occurrences. For instance, a 31-year-old woman who had previously dealt with law enforcement because of mental health and drug-related problems was shot in a supermarket in Munich.



In Grünsfeld, a tiny town in the southern state of Baden-Württemberg, German police were involved in a deadly shooting on the last day of 2024. During a protracted pursuit, a 38-year-old man stole an excavator, caused substantial damage, and injured cops.



