Venezuela detains foreign mercenaries plotting attacks on leadership, including Americans and Ukrainians

(MENAFN) According to President Nicolas Maduro, Venezuelan officials have detained seven foreign mercenaries, including Americans and Ukrainians, who were preparing to attack the nation's leadership.



On Tuesday, Maduro stated that the group such as two Colombian hitmen saw “in different places” in addition to “three mercenaries who came from Ukraine, from the war in Ukraine, to bring violence to the country.” Caracas also seized two “very high level” US individuals, he also said, soon pointing at them as “two important mercenaries.”



The Venezuelan leader did not provide any further personal details about those in detention and declined to say whether the group members were acting in concert.



Using the Bolivarian socialism language made popular by his predecessor Hugo Chavez, Maduro said that those detained had planned "to carry out attacks on the leaders of the revolution."



He urged people to remain vigilant and said that Venezuela "did not allow it."



Maduro said that 125 foreign mercenaries from 25 different nations had been apprehended by Venezuelan police, who said they had come to the country "to practice terrorism against the Venezuelan people."



MENAFN08012025000045016953ID1109067911