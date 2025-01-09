Dutch Defense Chief On Talks With Russia: Ukraine Must Act From Position Of Strength

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Dutch Defense Ruben Brekelmans says the most important thing is that in the event of negotiations with Russia, Ukraine could act from a position of strength.

Brekelmans said this in an exclusive comment to an Ukrinform correspondent in The Hague.

“Most important is that Ukraine can act from a position of strength, not weakness. So, strength on the battlefield, strength in terms of air defenses, and strength in terms of its economy. We must continue to do everything to strengthen Ukraine, and we will,” he said, answering Ukrinform's question about the cards that may be critical in potential negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

Dutch Defense Minister:“Bad deal” for Ukraine to lead to“different Europe”

Brekelmans also noted:“Currently the Netherlands has delivered close to €6 billion worth of military aid and has allocated the rest of the available budget. So far we've committed over 1 billion in total for artillery ammunition. In the last quarter of 2024, we've provided 2 billion in military aid, financing and co-financing, including F16s and drones.”

According to him, the Netherlands, together with Ukraine and its international partners, are constantly looking for ways to increase the number of exercises.

Ukraine's heroic struggle motivates partners to help it - Dutch defense minister

“As part of EUMAM we have actively contributed to the training of more than 60k Ukrainian servicemen and women. This includes training in the Netherlands. Due to operational security reasons I cannot specify which training are currently being held, but in the past we have for example hosted marine infantry training,” the minister said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with American podcaster Lex Fridman that negotiations with Russia would be possible only after agreements were reached with the U.S. President with the participation of the EU on how to stop the war, as well as on security guarantees for Ukraine.

