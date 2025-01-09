Three Women Mowed Down By Train In Bihar's Lakhisarai

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 10 (IANS) A tragic accident in the Lakhisarai district of Bihar claimed the lives of three sisters as they were struck by the high-speed Humsafar Express while crossing a railway track on Thursday.

The incident occurred near Shaheed Jitendra Halt, close to Gopalpur village, leaving the community in deep mourning.

The three sisters, Sansar Devi, Champa Devi, and Radha Devi, were crossing the railway track after disembarking from the Patna-Jasidih MEMU Passenger train (13208).

Unaware of the high-speed Humsafar Express (22465) approaching the upline, they were hit and killed instantly.

The sisters were on their way to attend a Brahmbhoj ceremony related to the Shraddha programme of Shambhu Mandal, the father of their brother-in-law, Sadhu Mandal, in Gopalpur village.

The sudden loss of life has sent shockwaves through the local community, and a wave of mourning has enveloped the area.

The tragedy underscores the dangers of crossing railway tracks and has left many reflecting on the need for increased safety measures near railway stations and halts.

Upon receiving reports of the incident, police and railway officials promptly arrived at the scene.

The bodies were recovered and sent for post-mortem examination.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the accident to understand how such a tragedy could occur.

This heart-breaking incident highlights the importance of raising awareness about railway safety, particularly at unmanned or less secure railway crossings.

Earlier on January 2, three teenagers lost their lives after being crushed by a train while engrossed in playing the mobile game (PUBG) in Bihar's West Champaran district.

The accident occurred near the Royal School at Mansa Tola on the Narkatiaganj-Muzaffarpur rail section under the jurisdiction of the Mufassil police station.

The teenagers, all wearing earphones, were so absorbed in the game that they failed to notice an approaching train.

Tragically, this distraction led to the accident, leaving the local community in shock.