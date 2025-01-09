Ramstein: Canada Lays Down Over $300M In Security Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Canada will allocate CAD 440 million (nearly US$330 million) for military assistance to Ukraine.

This was announced by the Canadian of Defense following the 25th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany, Ukrinform reports.

Ammunition remains one of Ukraine's key priorities, so Canada is allocating $200 million for the Czech initiative to purchase and deliver to Ukraine large-caliber ammunition rounds, the ministry said.

It is noted that another CAD 50 million will be utilized to purchase various munitions from Canadian manufacturers.

The Minister of Defense also pledged $100 million for the“Danish model” to support the production of drones by the Ukrainian defense industry. Drones have become critical in the ongoing war, and the Ukrainian defense industry demonstrates innovation and openness to experiments in this area, the statement noted.

In addition, Canada's defense officials said the country had already transferred to Ukraine drone cameras worth some $50 million, and also sent several shipments of winter uniforms worth about $23 million.

The MoD estimated that in total, since the outset of Russia's full-scale invasion, the volume of Canadian military assistance to Ukraine has exceeded $3.5 billion.

Since the end of March 2022, the Royal Canadian Air Force has transported more than 24 million pounds (about 11,000 tons - ed.) of military assistance intended for Ukraine from Canada, allies, and partners, the statement notes.

Canada transports its own military assistance and weapons provided by other allies from its base in Scotland, where three Canadian cargo planes and about 60 servicemen are based.

As reported, on January 9, the 25th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group was held at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, which was for the last time chaired by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.