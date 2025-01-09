Real Madrid Defeat Mallorca To Reach Clasico Spanish Super Cup Final

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Jeddah: Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo struck to earn a 3-0 win over Real Mallorca on Thursday and set up a Spanish Super Cup final clash with rivals Barcelona.

Madrid have the chance to earn revenge for their heavy Clasico defeat in La in October after Bellingham's clinical second-half strike sent them on their way to victory in Saudi Arabia.

Backed heavily by fans in Jeddah Madrid never looked like letting the advantage slip and a stoppage-time own goal by Martin Valjent secured their win, with Rodrygo adding a late third from close range.

Real Madrid made the early running against last season's Copa del Rey runners-up, with Lucas Vazquez and Rodrygo Goes coming close in the opening stages.

Real Madrid's French forward Kylian Mbappe reaches for the ball during the Spanish Super Cup semi-final football match between Real Madrid and Mallorca at the King Abdullah Sport City in Jeddah on January 9, 2025. (Photo by Fadel Senna / AFP)

Kylian Mbappe appealed for a penalty after going down under pressure from Dani Rodriguez but it would have been soft.

Jagoba Arrasate's Mallorca found their footing and did well to restrict the Spanish and European champions to no further clear chances in the first half.

Madrid lost Aurelien Tchouameni early in the second half after he hurt his head in a challenge with Cyle Larin, although he appeared frustrated to be withdrawn.

Madrid broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute through Bellingham after the post and Mallorca goalkeeper Dominik Greif kept Rodrygo and Mbappe at bay.

A blistering Madrid move bore fruit when Rodrygo's header from Vinicius Junior's cross hit the upright and Mbappe's effort was parried by the scrambling Greif.

Bellingham was in the right place at the right time to carefully slot home the rebound past defenders on the goal-line, continuing a stunning run of individual form.

The England international has eight goals for Madrid in his last 10 games across all competitions.

Mallorca struggled to find a way back in and ended up contributing Madrid's second goal, when Valjent stretched to cut out a pass but slid the ball into his own goal.

Rodrygo wrapped up the win late on to set up a repeat of last season's final, won by Super Cup holders Madrid.