Former President Carter Remembered For Rising Above Politics

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Jimmy Carter, a US president who served only one term but was widely admired for his humanitarian work after leaving the White House, was remembered during his state funeral yesterday as a man who put honesty and kindness above partisan politics.

Hundreds of mourners including all five living current and former US presidents filed into the Washington National Cathedral, where Carter's flag-draped coffin was attended by a military honour guard.

Fellow President Joe Biden eulogised the 39th president, who died on December 29 at the age of 100, saying that Carter's life was“the story of a man who never let the tides of politics divert him from his mission to serve and shape the world”.

“The man had character,” Biden said.“He showed us how character and faith start with ourselves and then flow to others.”

Tens of thousands of Americans over the past two days filed through the Rotunda of the US Capitol to pay their respects to Carter, who was president from 1977-1981 and was burdened by an ailing economy and the Iran hostage crisis.

Many mourners hailed him as an example of decency and humility for today's breed of highly partisan politicians.

Republican President-elect Donald Trump, who will return to office on January 20, was among the luminaries at the funeral, who included his predecessors in the White House.

It might have been an awkward affair, as Trump has denigrated most of the group in disputes of varying degrees of seriousness – and found himself sitting next to Barack Obama.

Trump launched his political career by pushing the racist and false“birther” conspiracy theory that his Democratic predecessor – the first and only black president – was lying about being a natural born American.

However, the pair appeared able to put their differences on hold as television images showed them exchanging cordial small talk, with Obama smiling and laughing.

It was also the first time since the election that Trump had been in the same room as his opponent Kamala Harris – whom he repeatedly accused of being mentally ill – and his first time in four years in close proximity to his estranged vice-president, Mike Pence.

Trump shook hands with Pence, who he had clashed with after Pence refused to go along with his attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

To Obama's right were Laura and George W Bush and Hillary and Bill Clinton.

Biden and First Lady Jill Biden walked hand in hand and took seats in the first row next to Vice-President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff.

As the TV audience studied the presidents' interactions, US media remarked on the added awkwardness of the leaders of Canada and Panama, two nations threatened recently by Trump, being sat less than 30' (10,) from the president-elect.

Carter was born a peanut farmer in Plains, Georgia.

He served as that state's governor from 1971-75. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his humanitarian work.

One of his grandsons, Jason Carter, who serves is chair of the Carter Center Board of Trustees, said the man he called“Paw-paw” and his grandmother Rosalynn Carter, who died in 2023, remained humble and true to their values, choosing to remain in their modest home in Plains.

“Yes, they spent four years in the governor's mansion and four years in the White House but the other 92 years, they spent at home in Plains, Georgia,” Jason Carter said.

Carter will be buried in Plains.

“I never perceived a difference between his public face and his private one. He was the same person no matter who he was with or where he was, and for me, that's the definition of integrity. That honesty was matched by love,” Jason Carter added.

Carter's daughter, Amy, joined other family members at the funeral.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Vice-President-elect JD Vance and Biden's son Hunter were also among the mourners.

Former vice-presidents Al Gore and Pence sat side by side.

Carter won the White House by defeating Republican President Gerald Ford in the 1976 US election, in the years following Richard Nixon's Watergate scandal.

The one-time political rivals went on to form a lasting friendship, and Carter eulogised Ford following his 2006 death.

Ford's son, Steven, read a eulogy yesterday that his father had written for Carter.

“Jimmy and I respected each other as adversaries even before we cherished one another as dear friends,” Ford said in his father's words.“Jimmy knew my political vulnerabilities and he successfully pointed them out. Now I didn't like it, but little could I know that the outcome of that 1976 election would bring about one of my deepest and most enduring friendships.”

Mourners who earlier paid their respects to Carter at the US Capitol said they admired the late Southern Baptist who played a key role in the negotiation of the 1979 Egypt-Israel peace treaty as a gentle man, rather than a partisan combatant.

“We've come so far from where Jimmy Carter was as a person and it's kinda sad,” said Dorian DeHaan, 67, who travelled some 275 miles (440km) from Sugar Loaf, New York, to pay her respects.“I hope that this will be a reminder to people of what we need to get back to – that it's not about the power, it's about the people.”

As she waited in the public viewing line outside the Capitol, DeHaan said her daughter married into the family of the president's younger sister, Ruth, presenting the opportunity to meet the former president in Plains, Georgia.

“But it's a sad moment,” DeHaan said.“It's the end of an era and I think we kind of have lost this real belief in humanity, in our presidency.”

