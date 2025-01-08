Spinny’s 2024 Trends: 76% First-Time Buyers, Renault Kwid Dominates Sales, 60% of Women Prefer Automatic Hatchbacks

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 07 January 2025: As urban India continues to expand and public transport struggles to meet rising demand, car ownership has emerged as the go-to mobility solution for millions of Indians. The convenience, sense of freedom, and joy of owning a car have become integral to the lifestyle of young, aspirational buyers across the country.



In line with these evolving trends, Spinny, India’s leading full-stack used car platform, has released its annual report, shedding light on the key developments that have shaped the used car throughout 2024.





A significant 76% of Spinny customers in 2024 were first-time car buyers, further solidifying the platform’s position as a top choice for new car owners. This represents a 3% increase from the previous year 73%.



The top three preferred car models saw a shift in 2024. Renault Kwid continues to be the hot favourite and Hyundai Grand i10 maintained their dominance, while Maruti Suzuki Swift entered the top three, replacing the Baleno. Hatchbacks continue to be the most preferred category across. This reflects a growing preference for compact, value-driven vehicles.



The compact SUV segment has seen a 20% growth, with models like the EcoSport continuing to reign supreme. The appeal of compact SUVs, combining space and performance with the “big car” appeal, continues to rise.



Spinny’s hub-based delivery model remains highly favored, with 74% of deliveries made through Spinny hubs, an increase from 69% in the previous year, showcasing the importance of physical interaction and inspection in the car-buying process.



Petrol remains the dominant fuel type, accounting for 82% of Spinny’s sales. Diesel vehicles have declined to 12%, while CNG and electric vehicles (EVs) hold steady at 4% and 2%, respectively.



Women buyers now represent 26% of Spinny's customer base, with the absolute number of women buyers growing steadily each year. Among them, 60% prefer automatic hatchbacks, while 18% prefer compact SUVs.



The average age of Spinny’s customers has dropped to 32 years from 34 last year, indicating an appeal to younger buyers who are looking for a reliable and easy car-buying experience.



The report highlights a growing trend in online car buying, with online purchases rising to 75% in 2024, up from 70% in 2023. This shift underscores the increasing convenience and preference for digital transactions in the car-buying process.



This year, 22% of customers opted for an upgrade, compared to 12% in 2023. This increase shows growing confidence in platforms like Spinny, which allows buyers to trade in their old cars and select a new one based on their changing needs. Whether it’s upgrading to a larger vehicle for family requirements or choosing a car suited to their lifestyle or city, the exchange process gives customers flexibility in finding a car that works for them.



56% of Spinny customers chose financing options to facilitate their car purchases, with 60% of these customers falling within the 25-30 age group. This indicates a growing reliance on financing, especially among younger buyers.



Spinny Max, the luxury car segment, has gained significant traction, with premium models from brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Jeep leading the charge with Jeep Compass holding the maximum share followed by BMW X1 and Mercedes C-Class. Spinny’s partnership with TataEV has also contributed to the growing interest in electric vehicles, especially the Tata Nexon, which accounts for 60% of EV sales in Bengaluru.



Spinny’s stronghold continues to be in major cities such as Bangalore, Delhi NCR, and Hyderabad, which remain the top contributors to sales.



As Spinny looks toward 2025, the company remains focused on enhancing its customer experience, with an unwavering commitment to trust, quality, and customer experience. Addressing the year-end trends, Niraj Singh, Founder & CEO of Spinny, shared, “From delivering our first car in 2015 to over 2 lakh stories by the end of 2024, it has been a humbling journey. This growth fuels our passion to continue offering the service and experience to our customers as we move forward.’’





MENAFN08012025005232011781ID1109067898