AV overhaul sees Kramer brings five-star experiences and new revenue opportunities to plush Fabryka Wełny Hotel & Spa

Kramer's AVoIP, Kramer Control, and Kramer VIA are among the solutions selected and installed to bring seamless control and connectivity to all AV equipment used inside the 122-room hotel's nine conference rooms, ballroom, wedding hall, and philharmonic hall.



(Amsterdam, January 7, 2025) Kramer, the leading audio-visual experience company, is delighted to announce its advanced and multi-award-winning signal management solutions have been selected to deliver enhanced business opportunities and elevated guest experiences at the Fabryka Wełny Hotel & Spa.



Located just outside Łódź – one of Poland’s largest cities – the stylish and modern Fabryka Wełny Hotel & Spa is a premium and popular destination for guests and businesses alike, comprising 122 guestroom rooms, nine conference rooms, a ballroom, a wedding hall, and a philharmonic hall.



As part of a major AV modernization program, the hotel sought an intuitive and future-proof control system to bring seamless connectivity, control management and collaborative capabilities to all business and event spaces, catering and evolving to the versatile needs of today and tomorrow.



Working with Warsaw-based AV distributor and integration specialist, Modulit Solutions Polska, Kramer was the standout partner of choice to ensure the hotel owners' ambitions were achieved and on time.



Joseph Bouaniche, Regional Sales Manager for Kramer, commented: “Key requirements for the project, included a solution for transmitting an AV signal from one room to the conference rooms and the philharmonic hall, regardless of the distance or when the signal needs to be duplicated, driven, or reformatted. The conference rooms also required a collaboration system that would be intuitive to use for end users.”





Scalable and flexible

With an unrivalled choice of solutions in Signal Management and AV signal processing, the Modulit Solutions team selected Kramer’s scalable and flexible, KC-BRAINware-25 control platform, enabling the hotel’s IT team to effortlessly execute all room control actions straight from a computer.



Kramer’s highly scalable, KDS-7 AVoIP Encoder – an advanced transmitter for streaming 4K video signals via Ethernet, plus the multi-award winning VIA GO2 - Kramer’s compact and secure 4K wireless presentation device – was selected to bring seamless collaboration and capabilities between devices in conferencing rooms.



Alongside this system, Kramer’s enterprise-class, cloud-based platform, Kramer Control has been implemented, providing IT/AV managers with an easy way to control, monitor and support all AV systems, infrastructures and any third-party devices connected inside conference rooms and event areas.



It also allows control of the presentation and the projection screen and even allows set automation: at the push of a button, the window blinds lower, the projection screen comes down, the lighting scene changes, and the projector starts up, ready to take a cue from the user’s device.



Łukasz Trojanowski of Modulit Solutions Polska explains: “Due to the existing conditions of multiple rooms, the possibility of quick connection and splitting, and the client’s expectations (automation and simple operation), we decided to implement the most optimal solution for AV content management, i.e. Kramer’s AVoIP technology. AVoIP also means flexibility in the event of future changes, especially when it comes to adding more terminals, whether they are signal sources or displays.”



Complete success

After implementation, the hotel’s AVoIP system took full advantage of Kramer’s technology by allowing simple point-to-point AV transmission (from one transmitter to one receiver), as well as one-to-many or one-to-all.



Completed on time and budget, the project has been hailed a complete success by all parties, with the users and venue staff noting the simplicity of the distribution system, the control system configuration, and Kramer VIA.



“The combination of Kramer’s AVoIP, Kramer Control, and Kramer VIA with other AV system components is easy to integrate and implement.”, explains Łukasz. “Both users and venue staff appreciate the automation running in the background and the ability to simply change system settings from the touch panel. An addition that has also received excellent feedback is Kramer’s VIA, allowing a user who wants to show something on the big screen to connect wirelessly to the display system – a projector or screen. Whether from an iPhone, Android, Windows laptop, or MacBook, it simply works.



“A successful project is one where all parties are happy. Fabryka Wełny in Łódź is exactly such a project.”



Kramer's full portfolio of solutions will showcased at ISE 2025 (Feb 4-7) on the Kramer stand 3D300.





Project at a glance

Goals

• Install an extensive and modern audio-visual signal distribution solution throughout the hotel

• Support collaboration in the conference rooms

• Implement a control system, with simple automation scenarios



Project Scope

• The philharmonic halls and all the conference rooms in the hotel



Value

• A Control system that is easy to use and configure

• Simple integration with both Kramer and non-Kramer AV equipment

• Smooth signal transmission from anywhere in the hotel

• Easy collaboration in the conference rooms



Solution: Kramer products

• KDS-DEC7

• KDS-SW3-EN7

• VIA GO2

• KC-Virtual Brain

• SL-240C

• SL-280

• Kramer USB-C cables





