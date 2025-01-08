CyberKnight Turns 5, Reports 51% Year-on-Year Revenue Growth in 2024

(MENAFN- Knight Technologies) Dubai, UAE — January 8th, 2025: CyberKnight, a leading cybersecurity value-added distributor (VAD) and Zero Trust security advisor in the META region, proudly announces its fifth anniversary, marking a half-decade of accelerated growth and innovation. Coinciding with this milestone, the company has released its 2024 results. CyberKnight had record bookings and revenue in the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2024, as well as for the full year.



Highlights of 2024:



• Achieved 51% revenue growth in 2024, showcasing exceptional performance.

• Maintained a 3-year CAGR of 67%, reflecting consistent and resilient growth.

• Reported robust financial health and operational efficiency through strong P&L and EBITDA, that has been positive since inception.

• Transacted with 439 resellers to support 890 end-users across the region, demonstrating comprehensive channel and market coverage.

• Processed 36 deals with $500K+ value, highlighting significant volume of the business.

• Partnerships with new resellers added 22% revenue and new end customers added 47% revenue, aligning with market needs and highlighting trust in our offerings.

• Operations spanned 10 countries and regions: UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Levant, North Africa, Egypt and Central, East & West Africa (CEWA).

• Solutions deployed in 25 countries, solidifying a trusted regional presence.

• Multiple awards won including ‘Distributor of the Year 2024’ by Group-IB and Netwrix, ‘Best Performing Distributor of the Year 2024’ by Checkmarx and Performance Excellence Award 2024 by Entrust.



Founded with the goal of transforming the regional cybersecurity landscape, CyberKnight has emerged as a trendsetter by championing the adoption of Zero Trust Security and delivering cutting-edge security solutions across the region. Over five years, the company has expanded operations into 10 strategic markets in the META region, built a robust Zero Trust Security portfolio of 35 technology vendors, and grown its workforce to over 100 experienced professionals.



“In just five years, we have firmly established ourselves as a leader in the regional cybersecurity ecosystem, thanks to the trust and partnership of our customers, resellers, vendors and the dedication of our employees. Achieving such tremendous growth in such a short period of time reflects our team's relentless commitment to enabling organizations in the META region to secure their digital assets, while achieving compliance. With such momentum, we are aiming for even greater heights in the years ahead.”, commented Avinash Advani, Founder and CEO at CyberKnight.



“Throughout 2024, CyberKnight continued to drive impactful initiatives, including its renowned flagship regional roadshow themed “Beyond Resilience: Zero Trust Security 2.0,” which reached over 1,200 cybersecurity leaders across nine markets this year: UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Jordan, Morocco and Egypt. The company also enhanced its technology portfolio to address critical areas such as AI and data privacy, ensuring its resellers remain differentiated and customers stay at the forefront of defending against the ever-evolving threat landscape.”, added Vivek Gupta, Co-Founder and COO at CyberKnight.







