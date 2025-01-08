LAST CHANCE TO EXPERIENCE THE ICONIC DUBAI LIGHTS INSTALLATIONS DURING DSF’S 30TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATIONS

(MENAFN- houseofcomms) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 07 January 2025: As the iconic annual Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) heads into its last week, the fun continues with a calendar jam-packed with iconic, only-in-Dubai experiences that promise to leave everyone in awe, all set against the backdrop of Dubai’s perfect weather for the season. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), DSF’s iconic 30th anniversary celebrations are spotlighting a world of mesmerising radiance with the extraordinary new enhanced installation of Dubai Lights across some of the city’s most iconic destinations until 12 January.



The dazzling Dubai Lights continues to illuminate the city with its breathtaking installations, with one last chance to explore these unmissable structures at Bluewaters Island, Palm West Beach, Al Seef, Dubai Design District, City Walk, and Al Marmoom. Celebrating Dubai’s ideal outdoor season when the weather is perfect for open-air adventures, Dubai Lights transforms iconic locations into vibrant artistic spectacles that highlight the elements of Water, Fire, Energy, and Connection. Each destination across the city weaves together art, technology and nature, creating unforgettable experiences that captivate visitors of all ages. From the shimmering coastlines to the serene desert, Dubai Lights is a sensory journey that showcases the city’s unparalleled creativity and innovation, designed by international artists, architects and light art studios, such as Vendel and De Wolf.



Palm West Beach transforms into a dreamlike wonderland with its enchanting Glow Forest, stretching from Jones The Grocer to The Club. As night falls, the entire strip comes alive with shimmering lights and captivating gobo projections, creating a spellbinding atmosphere.



At Al Seef, the Water installation takes visitors on a mesmerising journey through the stages of pearl diving. With immersive zones and captivating lighting, guests can feel the diver’s progression from the shore to the depths of the sea, honouring an integral part of Emirati heritage.



Over at Dubai Design District (D3), the Connection installation invites visitors to dream among whimsical clouds and artistic inflatables, letting imaginations soar in a magical, dreamlike atmosphere.



The Fire element at Al Marmoom Lake creates a warm, glowing retreat under the stars. Designed by artist duo Vendel and De Wolf, these installations light up the cool desert nights, offering a cosy ambiance beside the shimmering waters of the lake.



Meanwhile, at Bluewaters, the Energy installation pulses with vibrant, interactive lights that react to movement. Electric hues of blue, red, and yellow intensify as guests interact with the display, creating a dynamic and immersive experience that embodies the ebb and flow of energy itself.



Adding to the spectacle is an entailing lighting tunnel at City Walk, a must-visit destination that transforms into a wonderland of shimmering lights and picture-perfect moments.



With just a few days left, this is the perfect time to explore Dubai’s enchanting outdoor landscapes, dine with loved ones under the stars, and capture Instagram and TikTok-worthy moments at every turn. Whether strolling through dreamlike gardens, relaxing by scenic lakes, or marvelling at larger-than-life installations, Dubai Lights promises an unforgettable adventure for families, friends, and visitors alike.



Visitors can navigate through the endless excitement of this year’s festival through the all-new digital DSF Map - an interactive online guide to explore all of the season’s iconic and only-in-Dubai experiences, festival favourites, ever-popular signature events, and brand-new additions waiting to be discovered across the city.



UAE residents can get rewarded for keeping up to date on all the DSF news on the Dubai Shopping Festival website. The DSF 30th anniversary competition, running until 12 January, brings a thrilling chance to win an exciting prize worth a whopping AED 30,000. Open for all residents aged 21 years and above, participants simply need to register details such as name, email, and mobile number on the online pop-up on the DSF website.



Dubai Shopping Festival is supported by Key Partners Dubai Islamic Bank and VISA, and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, Commercial Bank of Dubai, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.



For more information, visit the Dubai Shopping Festival website and follow @DubaiFestivals on Instagram and TikTok.







MENAFN08012025007640016455ID1109067868