Erth Abu Dhabi Kicks Off Game-Changing Youth Football Academy in Partnership with FC OLE

Abu Dhabi, January 8th. 2025 – Erth Abu Dhabi is delighted to announce the launch of the ERTH FC Youth Academy, an exciting new collaboration with FC OLE (Football Center of Opportunities for Learning and Excellence) that promises to revolutionize youth football in the capital. Designed to nurture young talent and elevate football training standards, the academy combines the globally recognized expertise of FC OLE's methodology with the unparalleled facilities and resources available at Erth Abu Dhabi, setting a new benchmark for high-performance football programs.



The journey begins with a dynamic open trial day on the 10th of January 2025. These trials invite young players to experience firsthand the innovative training philosophy known as “The OLE Way,” which blends technical precision, tactical understanding, and mental resilience to develop well-rounded athletes. Sessions will be held on Erth’s pristine FIFA-standard 11-a-side grass field, a space renowned for its professional-grade quality and inspiring setting. Trials are open to players across various age groups, allowing aspiring footballers to showcase their potential and secure a spot in this groundbreaking academy.



Erth Abu Dhabi’s commitment to fostering athletic excellence is reflected in its world-class facilities, which will serve as the home of ERTH FC. From FIFA-standard pitch to cutting-edge training equipment, every detail has been carefully curated to create an environment where young athletes can thrive. The academy also emphasizes holistic development, ensuring that players receive not only top-tier football training but also opportunities to grow as individuals, leaders, and team players.



The collaboration between Erth Abu Dhabi and FC OLE represents a shared vision to elevate the youth football landscape in Abu Dhabi. FC OLE’s proven coaching techniques, combined with Erth’s commitment to support sports and wellness, ensure that ERTH FC becomes a hub for nurturing the next generation of football stars.



With its premier facilities, expert coaching staff, and dedication to excellence, ERTH FC represents a bold step forward in youth sports in Abu Dhabi. It invites families and young players to be part of this exciting new chapter, where the love for football meets the pursuit of excellence. For those ready to embark on this transformative journey, the ERTH FC Youth Football Academy offers an unmatched opportunity to grow, compete, and succeed.



Open Day Details:

Date: Friday 10th January

Time: 5:30pm – 9pm

Venue: Erth FIFA 11 aside grass field

Age Groups

5:30pm – 7:00pm – U10/U12/U14/U16

7:05pm – 8:30pm – U17/U18/U19

For more information call 02 497 5229 or email ...



