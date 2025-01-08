'Explosion On Right, Houses On Fire On Left': How Los Angeles Wildfires Started Will It Worsen Overnight? Viral Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Los Angeles wildfires: Thousands have fled and more have been evacuated as three ferocious wildfires continued to spread in Los Angeles, devouring multi-dollar homes, sheds, cars and everything that came in the way as hurricane-force winds fueled rapid blaze growth. According to the reports, the Los Angeles wildfires are not expected to be contained tonight and are in fact, likely to worsen with strong winds expected to gust at a speed of over 150 kmph.

Los Angeles is home of many celebrities and athletes.“An explosion on my right, houses on fire right up against the road on the left,” is how an eyewitness described the raging Los Angeles wildfires , while some said hot ashes rained down on them as the fires burned 2,921 acres of the Pacific Palisades area between the coastal towns of Santa Monica and Malibu.

HOW DID THE LOS ANGELES WILDFIRES START?

Before the Los Angeles wildfires started, the National Weather Service had issued its highest alert for extreme fire conditions for much of Los Angeles County, predicting wind gusts of 50 to 80 mph (80 to 130 kph). Catch Los Angeles LIVE Updates

First fire: A fire out on Tuesday evening near a nature preserve in the inland foothills of Los Angeles. Due to extended dry weather, low humidity and dry vegetation due to a lack of rain, the flames from that fire quickly spread. It spread so rapidly that staff of a senior living centre had to push their residents in wheelchairs.

Second fire: The second blaze, known as the Eaton Fire, erupted about 30 miles (50 km) inland near Pasadena and quickly grew to 400 acres (162 hectares) within just a few hours.

Third fire: A third wildfire started around 10.30 pm, prompting evacuations in Sylmar.

CAUSE OF THE LOS ANGELES WILDFIRES

The causes of all three fires, that led to a massive Los Angeles wildfires, are under investigation.

The wildfires have also spread to neighbouring Malibu and people have sustained burn injuries.

A home is engulfed in flames during the Eaton fire in the Altadena area of Los Angeles County

THE DEVASTATION

More than 30,000 people evacuated their homes as a wildfire tore through a coastal area of Los Angeles. Numerous buildings, vehicles have destroyed and nearly 3,000 acres of area has destroyed in the Los Angeles wildfires.

Highways were jammed with people fleeing the inferno.

People drive their cars on Sunset Boulevard as they evacuate their homes

“People left their cars on Palisades Drive. Burning up the hillside. The palm trees - everything is going,” A Pacific Palisades resident told Reuters.

“I do not know at this moment if our home is still standing,” said actor James Woods.

Many people have sustained burn injuries as they fled the area to a safer place. Multiple burn victims have been treated at the hospitals.