Flu Cases Soar In Switzerland

New data from the Office of Public (FOPH) shows that flu cases doubled in Switzerland between mid and late December last year.

This content was published on January 7, 2025 - 10:20 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

In the last week of December 2024, 12.71 cases of influenza per 100,000 people were reported to the FOPH. The wave began three weeks earlier.

At the same time, the number of reported Covid-19 cases fell steadily from 7.74 to 5.42 cases per 100,000 people in the last three weeks of December. The Covid-19 wave seems to have passed its peak. In absolute figures, more than twice as many cases of influenza as Covid-19 were recorded in the last week of December.

These trends have also been observed for respiratory viruses, including influenza and Covid-19, in wastewater in most regions of Switzerland. Around 26.4% of viruses detected at the end of December were influenza viruses, and 10.9% were coronaviruses.

The SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus variant most frequently detected in wastewater is XEC. It currently accounts for around half of all SARS-CoV-2 viral load detected.

