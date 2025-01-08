عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Swiss Inflation Settled In 2024

Swiss Inflation Settled In 2024


1/8/2025 6:56:20 AM

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Consumer prices fell last year in Switzerland, new figures show. Higher rents and electricity prices were partially offset by lower prices for gas and prescription drugs.

This content was published on January 7, 2025 - 10:41 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Français fr L'inflation s'est calmée en 2024 Original Read more: L'inflation s'est calmée en 202

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Last year average annual inflation stood at 1.1%, down from 2.1% in 2023 and 2.8% in 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Swiss Federal Statistical Office (FSO) said on Tuesday.

In December, year-on-year inflation was 0.6%. On a month-on-month basis, the consumer price index (CPI) fell by 0.1%. These figures are in line with the forecasts of economists polled by the AWP news agency.

+ Switzerland navigates own course through inflation maze

Cheaper petrol and diesel

During the last month of 2024, the main contributors to lower inflation were food prices, which fell by 0.9% compared with December 2023. The costs of clothing and footwear (-1.4%), medicines (-2.8%), air travel (-4.6%), diesel (-5.4%) and petrol (-1.3%) also eased the pressure on Swiss consumers' wallets.

Meanwhile, rents rose by 3.4%, while the costs of foreign holidays (+3.8%) and coffee (+2%) were also higher.

More More What lies ahead for Switzerland: an economic outlook for 2025

This content was published on Dec 27, 2024 Solid growth prospects, the search for a more efficient food industry, uncertainty for the pharma sector: a look at what the upcoming year has in store for the Swiss economy.

Read more: What lies ahead for Switzerland: an economic outlook for 2025

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

MENAFN08012025000210011054ID1109067742


Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search