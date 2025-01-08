(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) a charset="UTF-8"/> Birth Rate Falls to 9.8 per Thousand Inhabitants in Costa Rica ⋆ The Costa Rica News Faceboo Instagra Linkedi Paypa Twitte Youtub



Home



Lifestyle

More



Digital Nomads











Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN



Home

Travel

Travel Number of Tourists in Costa Rica Rises Sharply in the Year 2024 Travel Guanacaste Airport Inaugurates New Direct Routes to Seattle San Francisco and Boston Travel Common Mistakes When Traveling Without Insurance and How to Be Prepared This Holiday Season Travel Costa Rica Reinforces Its Commitment to International Tourism at FITUR 2025 Travel Enjoy the Thrill of Whale Watching in Costa Rica

Lifestyle

Culture & Lifestyle Birth Rate Falls to 9.8 per Thousand Inhabitants in Costa Rica Culture & Lifestyle 50 Years Being a Folkloric City of Costa Rica is Commemorated Travel NBA Legend Michael Jordan Arrived in Costa Rica to Enjoy His Vacation Culture & Lifestyle Enjoy the Beaches of Costa Rica During These Vacations, But With Great Caution Culture & Lifestyle Expatriation as a Cultural Bridge: Those Living Abroad Reflect on 2024 and What Lies Ahead in 2025

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN

Search Instagram LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search Culture & Lifestyle Updated: January 7, 2025Birth Rate Falls to 9.8 per Thousand Inhabitants in Costa Rica By TCRN STAFF January 7, 20250 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_80{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_80{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadCulture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF - January 7, 202550 Years Being a Folkloric City of Costa Rica is Commemorated Entertainment TCRN STAFF - January 7, 2025Gal Gadot, Holywood“Wonder Woman” Chooses Costa Rica this Past Christmas Holiday Local News TCRN STAFF - January 6, 2025Vehicle Restrictions is Reinstated in the Central Area of ​​San José TCRN STAFF Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

According to the Vital Statistics 2023 on population, births, deaths and marriages, published by the National Institute of Statistics and Census (INEC) last November, 50,205 births were registered in Costa Rica during that year. Of the total, 25,507 were men and 24,698 were women.

According to this report, the crude birth rate for 2023 is the lowest in the last 14 years, registering 9.8 per thousand inhabitants. As can be seen in the following table, it is the first time during this period that this indicator marks a single digit, with 2011 being the year with the highest crude birth rate with 16 births per thousand inhabitants.

According to INEC Vital Statistics, Heredia registered the lowest number of births in 2023 with 4,422 and it was in Parasito de Santo Domingo where the fewest were born, only 10 (4 men and 6 women).

It is followed by Guanacaste where 4,472 Costa Ricans were born in 2023 and it was El Líbano de Tilarán with the lowest number of births, only 3 men and no women.

Cartago is in third place. During 2023, 4,862 births were registered and Peralta de Turrialba registered the lowest number, only one boy was born. Next comes Puntarenas, where there were 5,571 new babies and where two places registered zero births: Cocos Island and La Unión de Montes de Oro.

According to this study, Limón ranks fifth in births with 5,702. The district of Mercedes de Guácimo is where fewer were born with 13 (7 men and 6 women). The penultimate birth record is in Alajuela with 11,175 and it was in Zapotal de San Ramón, where only one little girl was born during all of 2023.

And, finally, San José is the province where the most births were registered with 14,001. Here two districts tie with only 2 births in each. San Luis de Turrubares (one man and one woman) and Jardín de Dota where only 2 little ones were born during 2023.-



- At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel @resonanceCR-