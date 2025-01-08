Gal Gadot, Holywood“Wonder Woman” Chooses Costa Rica This Past Christmas Holiday

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) Gal Gadot, recognized worldwide for her role as Wonder Woman, chose Costa Rica as her destination to enjoy the end of the year. According to information confirmed by the General Directorate of Migration and Immigration, the Israeli and model entered the country on the past December 19 and left on Tuesday, December 31.

Although it is the first time that Gadot visits Costa Rican soil, the details of her itinerary remain confidential. Some people claim to have seen her in La Fortuna de San Carlos, Alajuela, accompanied by her son, but so far no photographs have emerged confirming her passage through this region.

Gal Gadot, 39, is known not only for her performance in the film Wonder Woman (2017) and her participation in the Fast and Furious saga, but also for her role in Batman vs Superman and Justice League. In addition, her influence goes beyond cinema, since in 2018 she was included by Time magazine in the list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Before her rise to Hollywood, Gadot won the Miss Israel pageant at the age of 18, an achievement that marked the beginning of her career in the entertainment industry.

Despite the secrecy surrounding her visit, some users on social networks commented on having seen her in prominent tourist sites, such as La Fortuna de San Carlos, famous for its hot springs and the imposing Arenal volcano. However, neither Gadot nor her team have shared official information about the activities she carried out in the country.

This visit reinforces Costa Rica's reputation as an attractive destination for celebrities from around the world, thanks to its biodiversity, natural landscapes and tranquility.

Gal Gadot's departure from the country coincides with the New Year celebrations, and although her stay was discreet, her presence did not go unnoticed by Costa Ricans. Rumors and comments on social media reveal the impact that the visit of international figures of her caliber generates in the small Central American country.

Without a doubt, Costa Rica continues to position itself as a preferred destination for those looking to combine rest and nature, even for Hollywood stars.-

