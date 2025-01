Viral Post: Gurugram Trip Goes Awry With 'Churan Label' Notes, Tourist Asks, 'Am I Officially An Idiot?'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Fake currency is an age-old issue in India, be it the pranksters with their obvious plastic currencies or the almost real counterfeit notes. Not only does it disrupt the economy, but imagine the distress of a depending on cash in a foreign place.

One such incident has surfaced on social media. A tourist exploring rural Haryana in Gurugram was as shocked as much as he was surprised to find that the three ₹500 notes he used to pay his Uber driver were actually 'Churan Label' notes.

In a viral post on Reddit, the tourist shared his ordeal and the utter shame he felt when he discovered he was paying the driver with“toy money .”

The tourist said he was 90% sure the notes came from an ATM. However, he said the remaining 10% was because he didn't believe that an ATM could make this mistake.

“I tried to pay my Uber without noticing the toy money,” he exclaimed in his Reddit post.“Le me is a tourist casually enjoying a look around rural Gurgaon. I reached into my wallet for 3 500 notes to pay for my ride.”

Taken by surprise, the tourist said he was“suddenly getting yelled at by an upset driver who spoke a few words of English”.

“He was trying to say, 'Fake! Fake!' In my confusion and with his anger and accent, it sounded like he was cursing me out,” he added.

The tourist questioned his sense of judgment and said,“What is this, and am I officially an idiot?”

Netizens were quick to jump into the comment section as they laughed at the absurdity of the situation. While some laughed at how the tourist“just got manoranjan'd (played)”, others cautioned him, saying that it was a likely scam the Uber driver pulled on him.