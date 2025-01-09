UN Official: Taliban's Treatment Of Women Hinders Recognition

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The deputy head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has stated that if the does not change its approach toward women and girls, the formal recognition of their will be“extremely difficult.”

Georgette Gagnon emphasized that decisions by UN member states regarding the Taliban are closely linked to changes in the situation within Afghanistan, particularly regarding the status of women and girls.

Ms. Gagnon, who has extensive experience working in Afghanistan, said in an interview with Tolo News on Wednesday that several UN member states, including Security Council members, have repeatedly stated that changes to the Taliban's policies are necessary to address key issues, including the situation of women and girls in Afghanistan.

She noted that the decision on recognizing the Taliban government depends on the member states of the United Nations.“As I said, the situation is challenging. I believe from the statements that have been issued, it is clear that if this situation continues, it will be extremely difficult to move toward recognizing the Taliban government.”

Ms. Gagnon, who worked as the UNAMA Human Rights Director in Kabul from 2010 to 2015, expressed concern over the Taliban's recent actions, including the closure of medical institutions to female students and the prevention of women from being employed by both domestic and international NGOs.

She warned that these restrictions would make it difficult to provide healthcare services to women and children throughout the country.

The UN official described the situation for women as“very serious,” not only leading to a lack of healthcare for women, girls, and children, but also negatively impacting Afghanistan's overall development and progress.

The situation for Afghan women under Taliban rule remains dire, with severe restrictions on their rights to education, employment, and healthcare. These violations are compounded by growing poverty and instability across the country.

The international community must intensify its efforts to hold the Taliban accountable and advocate for the protection of women's human rights in Afghanistan. The increasing restrictions, coupled with economic challenges, have created a humanitarian crisis that requires urgent attention.

