Tirupati Stampede After Pushpa 2 Sandhya Theatre Accident Sparks Alarm: 5 Ways To Stay Safe During Crowd Rush

Tirupati stampede case: Six people lost their lives when a crowd went out of control during 'darshan' token distribution near Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. The incident occurred nearly a month after a woman was killed in a stampede at Sandhya Theatre during Pushpa 2 The Rule premiere.

The two incidents highlight the heightened risk of stampedes at large gatherings in public places like railway stations, markets, theatres, and religious sites. Many times, the sudden surge of a crowd is so quick that people don't have enough time to recognize the signs of a potential stampede.



Here are some tips you can follow to rescue yourself from stampedes like the Tirupati incident.

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu will hold a review meeting on Thursday and meet with the victims' family members.

Pushpa 2 Sandhya Theatre stampede case

Pushpa 2 Sandhya theatre stampede occurred in Hyderabad on December 4. Telugu actor Allu Arjun appeared for the premiere of his movie in Sandhya Theatre. The stampede took the life of a 35-year-old woman and injured her eight-year-old son.

Tirupati stampede case: How does a stampede begin?

Such cases occur when people are usually moving in the same direction. If you are among the crowd and are facing push and pull while moving, it is one indication of a potential stampede. You are at risk of a stampede if there is a mismatch in the speed of people walking in the crowd for any reason that may cause panic, excitement, etc.