Cloud Box Technologies Fortisase Certification Enhances Its Cybersecurity Solutions

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Cloud Box Technologies (CBT), a premier systems integrator and IT services specialist in the Middle East, today announced that the company has received the prestigious FortiSASE certification after successfully navigating Fortinet's rigorous certification process. The FortiSASE certification aligns with CBT's vision to address the growing demand for secure, scalable, and flexible cloud-based solutions.

The certification process was a rigorous combination of comprehensive technical training, real-world implementation exercises, and extensive workshops designed to provide an in-depth understanding of FortiSASE's architecture, features, and benefits. The CBT team successfully underwent the challenging assessments, upgrading their expertise and aligning the training to suit Fortinet's global requirements.

Speaking about this achievement, Ranjith Kaippada, Managing Director, Cloud Box Technologies, said,“The FortiSASE certification reflects Cloud Box Technologies' unwavering commitment to upholding the highest industry standards in cybersecurity. It demonstrates our ability to adopt cutting-edge technologies that protect businesses while ensuring operational resilience. Moreover, it promises that our customers receive solutions that are reliable, and future-ready.”

As organizations increasingly adopt hybrid and remote work models, cybersecurity risks have grown exponentially. Attaining this certification enables CBT to address these evolving challenges and support businesses in securing their operations without compromising productivity and ensuring business continuity.

As an Advanced Partner, CBT is now positioned to provide cutting-edge solutions tailored to customers across industries such as transportation, education, and finance. It also places the company as one of the early adopters, fully equipped with the technical expertise to deliver advanced SD-WAN and SASE solutions that seamlessly secure applications, networks, and data for enterprises operating in dynamic and hybrid environments.

For CBT, the FortiSASE certification enhances our service portfolio, allowing us to deliver secure, cloud-based solutions that align with global security standards. For our customers, this certification also translates to enhanced cybersecurity measures and ensures that organizations maintain trust, safeguard critical data, and mitigate risks posed by increasingly sophisticated cyber threats,” Kaippada added.

As a cybersecurity leader in the UAE, CBT operates a robust Security Operations Center (SOC) that monitors and protects networks around the clock. The certification expands the company's ability to address modern security challenges, particularly for organizations transitioning to hybrid and remote work models. With only a handful of certified providers, CBT stands out as a trusted and capable partner for businesses navigating digital transformation.

About Cloud Box Technologies:

Cloud Box Technologies (CBT) is a premier systems integrator and IT services specialist in the Middle East, headquartered in Dubai, UAE. The company specializes in IT Infrastructure Consultancy, Cloud, Network Security Systems Integration, Security and Professional Services. It offers integration of IT technologies to deliver business value to its customers. The company's goal is to consistently deliver exceptional and cost-effective customer services and to be their single source for information, hardware, software and professional services. CBT has also made investments in Security Operation Centers (SOC) and Network Operation Centers (SOC) in Dubai as a part of its managed services. The team consists of highly qualified and certified professionals and was recently certified as a Great Place to Work in Middle East.