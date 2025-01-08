North American Summit, In2 SABRE Awards Return To Chicago, February 19

(MENAFN- PRovoke) CHICAGO-PRovoke Media's North American Summit-including the In2 SABRE Awards-is returning to Chicago as a standalone event for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Tickets and tables are on sale now for the event , which will take place on February 19.



The past two years have seen the North American Summit and In2 SABREs take place in New York as part of the North American SABRE Awards, but we believe that locating the event in other major cities-of which Chicago is just the first-and providing In2 SABRE winners with their own event will better recognize the great thinking and the great work taking place all across the continent.



The North American Summit will take place at RPM Events in Chicago and will explore“PRedictions for an Unpredictable Year” including



a new administration with a radical agenda,

a shifting media landscape where traditional outlets are increasingly marginalized,

the rejection of science and a growing embrace of conspiracy theories and disinformation,

the vilification of ESG and DEI, and new technologies impacting the workplace.

Very little about the year ahead is familiar or predictable, but our PRovoke North America will examine what we do know about the changes that are coming, and how corporate America can build trust and play an active role.



The day-long conference will also include the presentation of several SABRE Awards, in those categories where the winners are already known. The following categories will be presented during the day:



Content Creation for Media Sites (Earned) :

"Let's Run There" with Jeremy Renner - Brooks Running with M Booth, Venture Production Group

Product Placement (Entertainment Vehicle) : Campari x SAG Awards 2024 - Campari with M Booth

Social Publishing / Blogs: Conversationally: Helping Consumers Achieve Their Financial Goals - Ally Financial with Tier One Partners

Best Use of Facebook: #bratsummer for sexual health - Missouri Family Health Council with Candor

Best Use of Instagram: Jackson Hole Helps Overzealous Tourists Practice "Selfie Control" to Protect Wildlife - Jackson Hole Travel & Tourism Board with Colle McVoy & Exponent

Mobile Apps: Otsuka Salary Family Caregiver Calculator - Otsuka America Pharmaceuticals with WE Communications

Annual Report: Mars Pet Nutrition Annual Report - Mars Pet Nutrition with Weber Shandwick

Documentary Film and Video: The Unseen Journey - Incyte with Real Chemistry

Real-time Engagement (Crisis and Issues): Beyond the Blue Screen: Parametrix puts a price on the Crowdstrike Crisis - Parametrix with Bospar

Social Listening: Clearblue Shatters Taboo and Turns Up the Volume on Menopause - Clearblue (Procter & Gamble) with MSL

Behavioral Science: Bounty is Your Wingman - Bounty (Procter & Gamble) with MSL

Combating Disinformation: Live Your PosSCZible - Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) with RXMosaic

Emerging Sector Campaign: The ElectionGraph Project - Neo4j with Ruder Finn

Micro-Budget Campaign: Visit Finland's "Happiness Masterclass" Featured on ABC Nightline - Visit Finland with Zapwater Communications

This Year's Issue: The Election: The ElectionGraph Project - Neo4j with Ruder Finn

DE&I Professional of the Year : Politely Push*E - Bospar

Innovator of the Year: Brand: Brendan McEvoy, Head of External Communications, AstraZeneca - AstraZeneca with Edelman Write your own category: Honeymoon's Coming Out - Sazerac, Mars Snacking, Opendoor, PepsiCo and more with Honeymoon (category: Best Agency You've Never Heard Of)



The remaining In2 SABRE winners-a complete list of finalists can be found here -will be announced during a dinner at the same venue.



