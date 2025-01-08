Aperture Announces Strategic Majority Investment From Genstar Capital

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Investment to accelerate growth for national forensic expert services through expansion across service offerings and geographies

ARLINGTON, Texas, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aperture, LLC ("Aperture" or the "Company"), a national platform of best-in-class forensic experts, today announced a strategic majority from

Genstar Capital ("Genstar"), a leading private equity firm focused on investments in targeted segments of the services, software, healthcare, and industrials industries.

Aperture is a full-service provider of forensic expert witness services, providing accident reconstruction, premises liability, biomechanical and human factor analysis, construction disputes, and commercial litigation services. Headquartered in Arlington, Texas, the Company services over 11,000 cases annually across its client base that includes law firms, insurance carriers, and corporations. Aperture's strategic focus on delivering unbiased expertise and fostering deep customer relationships has driven its strong growth, leading to exceptional client retention and customer satisfaction.

The Company has expanded over the past five years through nine acquisitions, diversifying its service lines, geographic reach, and customer base while building world-class operations, facilities, and technology intended to enable experts to better serve customers. Today, Aperture serves over 2,500 clients with 15 offices across the US.

Robert E. Joyce, Jr., CEO and President of Aperture, said, "Aperture is known for the world class expertise of our employees and our client-first approach. We are proud to have built Aperture into both an employer of choice and partner of choice in the industry, enabling professionals to better serve customers and build meaningful careers. Our partnership with Genstar is a testament to the platform we have built and positions us to accelerate our growth strategy, expand our service offerings, and continue delivering tremendous value to our clients."

Matt McCabe, Director at Genstar, said, "We've been following Aperture's transformation for several years and are proud to partner with Rob and the entire management team as they continue to scale and drive value for their clients. Aperture is well-positioned to achieve outsized growth, and we are excited to invest further in developing new and expanding existing markets, both organically and through M&A."

Ropes & Gray LLP provided legal counsel and William Blair & Company LLC served as financial advisor to Genstar.

About Aperture

Aperture is a full-service provider of forensic expertise and litigation dispute support services in the areas of accident reconstruction, biomechanical engineering, construction, economic damages, human factors, intellectual property, premises liability, and workplace safety. Aperture's headquarters is in Arlington, Texas, with additional locations in California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, and Wisconsin. For more information, visit .

About Genstar Capital

Genstar Capital ( ) is a leading private equity firm that has been actively investing in high-quality companies for over 30 years. Based in San Francisco, Genstar works in partnership with its management teams and its network of strategic advisors to transform its portfolio companies into industry-leading businesses. Genstar currently has approximately $49 billion of assets under management and targets investments focused on targeted segments of the financial services, software, healthcare, and industrials industries.

Media Contacts:

For Aperture

Chad Smith

VP of Marketing and Business Development

[email protected]

For Genstar Capital

FGS Global

[email protected]

SOURCE Genstar Capital

