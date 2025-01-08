Comcast Technology Solutions And Mediaocean Deepen Partnership, Delivering An Industry-First Bi-Directional Integration

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Agencies & Advertisers to Gain Unprecedented Control and Efficiency in TV Creative Ad Management

Jan. 8, 2025

Comcast Solutions (CTS) , a division of Comcast that provides and entertainment to advertisers, and Mediaocean , a foundational partner for omnichannel advertising, today announced a significant expansion of their partnership. Building upon their previous successful integrations, the companies are set to deliver groundbreaking bi-directional integration between their platforms.

Anticipated to launch in Q2 2025, this industry-first integration will empower agencies and brands to seamlessly manage creative traffic and distribution directly within Comcast Technology Solutions' AdFusion TM platform. By bridging the gap between creative and media teams, this integration promises to streamline advertising workflows, delivering key benefits:



Faster Time to Market : Eliminate redundant, siloed workflows to streamline campaign launches and ensure timely delivery with maximum impact.

Increased Accuracy:

Leverage source-of-truth media buy data to enhance brand safety, minimize errors, reduce talent fines, and deliver consistent, reliable reporting. Maximized Value : Gain full visibility into campaign metadata, optimizing resource allocation, asset utilization, and driving cost efficiencies for greater impact.

"This partnership represents a major leap forward in how agencies and brands manage their TV advertising," said Bart

Spriester, SVP & GM of CTS. "By breaking down silos and integrating creative and media buy data seamlessly, we are giving advertisers the tools they need to act faster, more accurately, and with singular efficiency. This is about streamlining advertising operations into a unified ecosystem."

"Our expanded collaboration with Comcast Technology Solutions underscores our commitment to driving innovation for our clients. This bi-directional integration provides the control and precision needed to navigate today's complex media environment while unlocking new efficiencies that maximize the value of every media dollar spent," said Ramsey

McGrory, Chief Development Officer of Mediaocean.

This expanded partnership underscores both companies' dedication to providing advertisers and agencies with the most cutting-edge tools to navigate the complexities of today's media landscape. The bi-directional integration, a testament to their shared vision, will set a new standard for efficiency, accuracy, and control in TV advertising.

About

AdFusion from Comcast Technology Solutions

AdFusion is the result of Comcast's commitment to developing a more efficient and intelligent approach to managing advertising efforts. By seamlessly integrating data across the advertising ecosystem, AdFusion streamlines workflows, enhances operational efficiency, and automates the management of ad campaigns, ultimately driving better, faster, and smarter results for our clients.



About Mediaocean

Mediaocean is powering the future of the advertising ecosystem with technology that empowers brands and agencies to deliver impactful omnichannel marketing experiences. With over $200 billion in annualized ad spend running through its software products, Mediaocean deploys AI and automation to optimize investments and outcomes. The company's advertising infrastructure and ad tech tools are used by more than 100,000 people across the globe. Mediaocean owns and operates

Prisma , the industry's trusted system of record for media management and finance,

Flashtalking , an innovative ad server and creative personalization platform, as well as Protected by Mediaocean , an MRC-accredited ad verification solution. Visit



for more information.

About Comcast Technology Solutions

Comcast Technology Solutions, a division of one of the world's leading media and technology companies, brings Comcast Corporation's proven technologies to an evolving list of industries worldwide. Comcast Technology Solutions offers a broad portfolio of solutions that deliver flexibility at scale for global video, media, communications, data applications, and cybersecurity & compliance. Customers include leading content and streaming video providers, pay TV operators and MVPDs, advertisers, communications providers, financial service providers, retailers, and more. For more information, visit Comcast Technology Solutions.

SOURCE Comcast Technology Solutions

