Norsk Hydro: Market Part Of Hydro`S 2024-2025 Share Buyback Program Finalized

The total program comprises 30 526 862 shares, of which 20 067 969 shares were repurchased in the market. The remaining 10 458 893 shares will be purchased from the Norwegian state through the of Trade, and Fisheries, and therefore the Ministry's ownership interest in Norsk Hydro ASA of 34.26% will remain unchanged.

The 30 526 862 shares will be cancelled following approval by the Annual General Meeting in May 2025. The shares that have been repurchased in the open market have had an immediate cash effect, whereas the pro rata shares from the Norwegian state will be paid simultaneously with the capital reduction in mid-2025.

The weighted average price for the 20 067 969 shares was NOK 65.52.

Please see below information about the last transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Overview of transactions: