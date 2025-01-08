Bitget Launches Sonic SVM Community Campaign With $4,000 SONIC In Rewards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the leading exchange and Web3 company, has unveiled an exclusive rewards program for Sonic SVM Community. Running from January 6, 2025, at 8:00 UTC, until January 11, 2025, at 8:00 UTC, this exclusive event allows users to participate in the leading gaming ecosystem on Solana to win SONIC airdrop.

The Sonic SVM Community Campaign allocates $4,000 SONIC tokens. Users can win $10-$20 SONIC airdrop by completing 3 tasks: first, signing up , downloading Bitget APP and completing KYC; second, joining both Bitget Discord and BGB Holders Group ; third, completing a SONIC/USDT deposit or spot trade of any amount. Rewards are limited to 300 winners and will be distributed according to the rule of first come, first served.

As an innovative project, Sonic SVM is the first Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) network extension tailored specifically for games and applications. Its infrastructure supports the first Web3 TikTok App-layer to bring millions of TikTok users to Solana. The SONIC token has a carefully structured six-year distribution plan, with a total supply of 2.4 billion tokens, aiming to promote ecosystem growth and foster community engagement through various incentives.

This initiative aligns with Bitget's efforts to engage its user base through interactive promotions and reward mechanisms, enhancing the investment experience for its community. The promotion of SONIC shows Bitget's commitment to supporting innovative projects in gaming, decentralized finance (DeFi), and Web3 space, as well as enabling users to explore new opportunities in a fast-paced and evolving market.

For detailed instructions on the Sonic SVM Community Campaign, visit here .

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA , in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

