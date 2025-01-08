Swifin Brings Millions Of Users To Reltime's Award-Winning Web3 Superapp, Revolutionizing Financial Services In Africa

LONDON and OSLO, Norway and JOHANNESBURG, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Swifin, in partnership with Reltime, is unveiling a revolutionary Web3 powered by a state-of-the-art Layer 1 blockchain and an all-in-one Web3 SuperApp. This transformative platform supports all 54 currencies in Africa and major global currencies, enabling instant transactions and seamless exchanges across borders. Connecting individuals, businesses, and nations, Swifin and Reltime provide users with a unique digital identity and exchange framework, granting real-time access to a global economy where value can be transferred anytime, anywhere.

Building on Reltime's Award-winning Layer-1 Blockchain and AI platform, Swifin will migrate almost 2 million users to the new platform (which also includes some core components from the existing legacy). The new solution is now launched here

.

Unlocking the Power of Web3 with the Swifin SuperApp

Swifin's next-gen SuperApp is poised to revolutionize how individuals and businesses engage with digital financial services. Powered by Reltime's Web3 core technology, the app offers a seamless, secure, and decentralized user experience, bringing unprecedented access to personal finance, digital banking, and eCommerce services. Key features include:



54+ Currecies: to convert, with less cost, globally

Instant Payments : Cross-border peer-to-peer (P2P) transfers are now instant, allowing users to send and receive funds globally with ease.

Digital Currencies and CBDCs : Users can securely store and transfer digital currencies and Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), with full control of finances.

Joint Accounts and Group Wallets : Tailored for families, businesses, and communities, this feature enables collaborative financial management with real-time oversight.

Tokenized Asset Management : A robust platform for managing and trading tokenized real-world assets like property and precious metals, offering liquidity, fractional ownership, and easy transfers.

Loyalty and Reward Programs : Customizable loyalty programs designed to increase engagement and customer retention through reward points and tokens. Smart Contracts and Automated KYC : An AI-powered, fully automated Know Your Customer (KYC) process ensures secure and compliant transactions.

Transforming Finance and eCommerce

Swifin's platform powered by Layer-1 Proof of Authority Blockchain platform ensures zero gas fees, making financial services transactions more accessible for all. The partnership with Reltime includes technology to power services such as:



Custodian Wallets : Secure, Financial Institution managed Accounts in select local currencies linked to the Swifin SuperApp for instant digital financial services.

Non-Custodian Wallets : Secure, user-controlled wallets for digital asset storage without third-party custodians.

Payment Solutions & QR Code Payments : Frictionless, contactless payments for individuals and businesses, simplifying digital payment adoption across all currency types. (Fiat, CBDCs, Cryptos and all other possible digital units)

Utility Tokens & Digital Fiat Support : Integration of tokens and stablecoins across industries like telecom, retail, and manufacturing.

eKYC and Identity Management : Advanced customer verification and identity management, adhering to global regulatory standards.

Supply Chain Tokenization : Tokenizing goods in supply chains to enhance transaction speed, transparency, and logistics. Cross-Border Settlements & Financial Inclusion : Providing instant cross-border transactions, fostering financial inclusion in underserved communities and delivering to global trade fulfillment opportunities for all.

Marlene Julo, Co-Founder & CEO of Reltime , commented, "We are thrilled to partner with Swifin, To bring decentralized

financial services and cutting-edge Web3 infrastructure to Merge millions of people and businesses around the world to Reltime's Technologies . This partnership represents the first Milestone to drive financial inclusion and economic growth in emerging markets, and we are excited to be part of this digital transformation."

Dr. Linus Etube, CEO of Swifin , added, "Our partnership with Reltime is a transformative leap forward in inclusive digital financial services, bringing the power of decentralised financial technology to individuals, businesses, and nations worldwide. By blending our decades of expertise in inclusive finance with this cutting-edge innovation, we are creating a real-time value exchange platform that allows anyone, anywhere, to seamlessly participate in the global digital economy. With our unique transaction ID and a secure, transparent, and cost-effective system, users can access financial services, eCommerce, and tokenized assets in any currency. Together with local financial institutions and grassroots communities, we are building a future where everyone is empowered to connect, contribute, and thrive in the global digital economy."

About Swifin

Swifin is a pioneering fintech platform dedicated to advancing global financial inclusion. Swifin empowers individuals, businesses, and nations to use a unique transaction ID and a unique instrument of exchange to actively participate in the global digital economy from anywhere, in any currency at any time. Its collaborative platform enables grassroots communities and local financial institutions to work together to combine local knowledge with global reach to create a global ecosystem where everyone can connect, contribute to, and prosper from the global digital economy.



For more information about Swifin, visit .

Media Contact:

Dr. Linus Etube

CEO, Swifin Platform

[email protected]

About Reltime

Reltime is a Agnostioc Layer 1 Blockchain, revolutionizing the financial and digital services industry with its advanced Web3 platform. Reltime has developed its own Layer-1 Proof of Authority Blockchain with zero transaction and gas fees. The award-winning platform includes a range of applications such as non-custodian wallets, SuperApp, loyalty programs, payment solutions, lending services, QR codes, CBDCs and digital fiats, and utility tokens. Additionally, the Reltime platform provides customer administration features like eKYC, identity management, SLA, and reporting. By incorporating a decentralized identity, Reltime is driving the next generation of digitization in supply chain management, tokenization, asset ownership, and global trade. Reltime also have a Decentralised Science divition.

For more information about Reltime, visit

.

Media Contact:

Marlene Julo

CEO, Reltime

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision .

,c4088877

The following files are available for download: